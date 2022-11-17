Warzone 2 “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Warzone 2 seems to be facing a fair bit of gameplay issues since the shooter officially dropped last night. Bugs and error codes have been some of the biggest problems that the community is facing, and many of them are game-breaking enough to dampen the player's experience.

One of the recurring bugs that Call of Duty fans have been facing in the latest battle royale is the “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error. When this occurs, you will not be able to boot the game, and as it’s not platform-specific, both PC and console users face this error when launching the game.

The error can occur while queuing up for a match and will automatically shut the game down as soon as a bug message pops up. However, what makes it one of the most annoying bugs to deal with is that the “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error does not have a permanent fix.

However, today’s guide will go over some temporary workarounds that will help you deal with the “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error in Warzone 2.

Fixing the “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error in Warzone 2

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The only potential fix for the Data Centers error is restarting the game or just re-attempting to connect. The only potential fix for the Data Centers error is restarting the game or just re-attempting to connect.

As mentioned, the “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error has no permanent solution as of yet. However, the Call of Duty community has come up with a few workarounds that you can try out to help tackle the issue.

Hence, to be able to deal with the error in Warzone 2, here are a few things that you can do,

1) Restarting the game

For now, one of the most reliable ways to deal with this error will be to keep restarting Warzone 2 until it does not pop up. This error primarily crops up when there is an issue connecting with the shooter’s servers. Hence, rebooting the game or attempting to reconnect by restarting your internet router can indeed solve the problem, albeit temporarily.

Hence, if you are facing an error while trying to start the game, attempting to reboot it multiple times is the only solution thus far.

2) Scan and check files

Another way to deal with the “Timed out waiting for datacentres” error in Warzone 2 is to scan and fix the files. Players on PC will be able to use the Battle.net or Steam client to launch a “scan and fix” process, which will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the corrupted data with new ones.

The datacenters error in the shooter can be caused if there are a few corrupted files in the inventory, and the best way to weed them out is through the scan and fix process.

3) Check for server stability and wait for a patch

It’s also likely that the error is occurring because the Warzone 2 servers are either facing issues or are down for maintenance. Hence, if that is the case, you will have no other option than to wait for the developers to bring the servers back online again.

As many seem to be facing this issue with datacentres, Activision may come up with a patch or hotfix to root out the problem.

Poll : 0 votes