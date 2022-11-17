Call of Duty Warzone 2 propels Modern Warfare 2 to the top of Steam player count

Following the release of Call of Duty Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 is setting some great numbers for Activision as far as Steam is concerned. After a long sabbatical, the hit franchise is back on Valve's digital store, and it's off to a rocking start. It appears that the game is sporting some massive figures in terms of player count.

Earlier in the day, the FPS game became the most-played title on Steam. Much of it's down to the release of Warzone 2, given its free-to-play nature. It allows players a foray into the Call of Duty franchise without having to fork out a premium. Activision has gradually improved its battle royale formula, which started with the first Warzone game.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Massive launch Day for Warzone 2.0



On Steam alone it's propelled Modern Warfare II to 450k+ Concurrent Players shattering the previous series record set by MW2 just a couple weeks ago



The information comes courtesy of Steam's own trackers that count important statistics related to games on the platform. While some might argue that this has been possible due to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2's achievements will be no mean feat.

In going to the top, the latest Call of Duty game has managed to beat the likes of Apex Legends, DOTA 2, and CS:GO, among others. This shows how massive the franchise has been over the years. It also emboldens the notion that Activision has made the correct decision by bringing the game back on Steam.

By being on Steam, gamers can enjoy Modern Warfare 2 along with the company's other titles in one place. Moreover, Steam is much more accessible in terms of purchases and other features than Activision's very own Battle.Net. The latest move seems to have done wonders for both players and the American video game publisher.

Warzone 2's release has amplified Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's hype

Warzone 2 was released earlier on November 16 across all regions worldwide. The game is the second chapter in Call of Duty's history as far as a free-to-play battle royale title is concerned. Modern Warfare 2 has plenty of features for fans to be excited about, beginning with the return of some of the fan favorites.

However, Modern Warfare 2 is a premium title and doesn't come under the ambit of regional pricing. This restricts the chances for many gamers to try out the game who are on a tight budget. Warzone 2, by contrast, is entirely available as a free-to-play game.

While spending real money or owning Modern Warfare 2 will provide more content, players can get the full experience without spending anything. This includes the popular battle royale mode and the new DMZ feature. Players have many more choices and varieties this time when it comes to game modes. Additionally, plenty of events and seasonal festivities are now live in the game, allowing players to obtain plenty of useful rewards.

