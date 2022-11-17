Warzone 2 “Dev 6345” error code: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

New gameplay features, modes, and mechanics are not the only things that Call of Duty fans were treated to with the new Warzone 2 release. The latest battle royale also dropped with a plethora of performance issues and bugs, which are not exactly letting players have a fun time in the game.

There are a lot of codes that players have been facing ever since the title dropped last night, with one of the most annoying ones being the Dev 6345 error code.

This occurs specifically for PC players when trying to launch the game through Steam or battle.net or when looking to queue up for a match.

When it occurs, it automatically closes the shooter, and you will be required to boot it up again from the client. The error is quite difficult to deal with as there is yet to be a permanent solution to it, and it seems to be recurring for many players.

However, there are a few temporary workarounds that you can use to solve it, and today’s guide will go over how you can deal with the Dev 6345 error code in Warzone 2.

Fixing the Warzone 2 “Dev 6345” error code

The Warzone 2 Dev 6345 issues usually occur when there are issues with certain files in the installation directory. Something might have gone wrong during the patching process or while installing the game which led to a file getting corrupted in the directory.

Hence, to be able to work around the issue in the shooter, you will be required to:

1) Check for file integrity

The first thing you will need to do is scan all the installed Warzone 2 files in the installation directory for file integrity. You can easily do this through the Battle.net and Steam client by selecting the game, going to settings, and then selecting the option to “scan and fix files”.

This will automatically start a process where the client will go over all the files in the installation directory and automatically repair all the ones that are corrupt.

This method seems to have resolved the issue for many players in the Call of Duty community.

2) Restarting the game and the client

Restarting the game as well as the Steam and Battle.net client seems to have worked for some players as well. While this might be a temporary solution, it does seem to let you enter the game, queue up for a match, and enjoy Warzone 2 without much issue.

You can even go a step further and start the game and the launcher as an Administrator, as that too seems to have solved the Dev 6345 error for some.

3) Re-installing the game

While uninstalling and then re-installing Warzone 2 might seem like a drastic step, it is also the most potent solution to the problem. Not only will it fix any corrupt file problems in the game, but it will automatically update the shooter to the latest version.

Re-installing the game is very likely to solve the Dev 6345 error in the shooter along with any other error codes that the game may be facing post-launch.

