All upcoming bug fixes in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2 have been released. However, like any other major launch, players are encountering multiple bugs and glitches that are hindering their gameplay experience.

Some issues have official fixes, whereas others have workarounds that help fix the problem temporarily. Infinity Ward and Raven Software, the developers working on the games, have acknowledged most of the bugs and are currently working on them.

Current workarounds and temporary fixes for various bugs in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2

Cannot invite friends

'Create your own channel' option (Image via Activision)

Currently, the 'Social' menu in the game is not working as intended. It does not allow players to invite their friends to their lobbies.

Players can fix this issue by following the steps below:

1) Click on the 'Channels' option in the top-right corner of the main menu.

2) Click on 'Create your own channel,' name the channel, and click on 'Save.'

3) Select up to four friends to join your lobby, and click on 'Invite to channel.' The invited friends will receive a notification that they will have to accept to join the lobby.

This issue has been acknowledged by the developers, and an official fix is in the works.

"Timed out waiting for Datacenters" bug

The error that players are experiencing (Image via Activision)

Since Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2 have just been released, the Activision servers are under heavy load due to an influx of players logging into the game. Unsurprisingly, the servers are experiencing issues and are not letting some players log in to the game.

One of the fixes for this issue is to keep restarting the game until the bug does not come up. Players may have to restart their game a couple of times before being able to log in.

If this fix does not work, using a VPN and inputting a location with emptier servers should do the trick. Players have succeeded in logging in to the game by connecting to a VPN and putting Israel and Australia as the locations.

Slow download speeds on Battle.net

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle.net players are experiencing atrociously slow download speeds. This is because digital downloads have been temporarily disabled on the launcher due to heavy load.

One of the fixes for Warzone 2.0-exclusive players is to download the game on Steam, as it will be much faster. They can then locate the game on Battle.net while installing it on the launcher.

Modern Warfare 2 players can currently fix the issue by clicking on the "Settings" icon next to the "Updating" button and tapping "Game Settings." They can then click on "Downloads," select "Limit Download Bandwidth," check "Latest Updates," and input "100" in the area.

Players will have to wait for 10 seconds before following the same steps again and inputting "0" in the same area. This fix is unofficial and does not work every time.

Upcoming fixes for bugs and glitches

Players dying without being downed

ModernWarzone 2.0 @ModernWarzone Does anyone know what causes you to instant die in Warzone 2 instead of going down like normal?? Doesn't seem to be a rhyme or reason to it right now. Does anyone know what causes you to instant die in Warzone 2 instead of going down like normal?? Doesn't seem to be a rhyme or reason to it right now.

In Warzone 2.0, a frustrating bug is causing players to die instantly when they should instead be downed with a chance to be revived by teammates. This bug only occurs if players die after they have been to the gulag and won the 2v2 firefight.

The issue has been acknowledged by the developers, and a fix is in the works as of right now.

Ping bug in Multiplayer

Those who have played Modern Warfare 2 since its release may have noticed that the ping feature has stayed disabled since its launch.

Infinity Ward has updated players on this issue and made it active in Warzone 2 (BR and DMZ), but it remains disabled in Multiplayer mode.

A fix is in the works, and the feature should be re-enabled in the near future via a hotfix update.

Miscellaneous issues

• A bug in Modern Warfare 2 that is not allowing players to spend tokens on the Battle Pass has been acknowledged by the developers. When players attempt to spend tokens, they are greeted with "Max Tokens," disallowing them to spend the said tokens.

• The 'Play Again' button, which appears after a Battle Royale match, has been disabled due to an issue. The developers are currently working on a fix, and it will be re-enabled soon.

• A bug in Modern Warfare 2 that prevents players from equipping default Operator Executions is being worked on.

