Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28 by Activision and quickly rose in popularity, making it a massive success. Following up with their latest multiplayer game, the publishers released a new Battle Royale alongside kickstarting Season 1 for all games and unlocking the first Battle Pass that has a cross-progression title throughout both the titles.

The Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will introduce multiple changes to the arsenal of weapons shared across both games. Some of these weapon balancing updates can completely derail the current meta of guns and force a percentage of players to change their playstyle.

Developers had ample amount of time to assess the weapons and their impact and study how they affect each game mode. A swift and decisive update that balances a set of weapons is something that players can expect after their experience with the prequel titles.

Fans can quickly go through the discussion below to find out the latest changes that will be coming to the Sub Machine weapon class for the entire platform that is shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 SMG changes

There are a total of ten weapon classes across both games that constitute the entire arsenal that players utilize to battle their enemies. Here is a list of all the weapon classes.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

Season 1 brings a plethora of new changes that include weapons, gun skins, character cosmetics, and a complete Battle Pass along with a major tweak for almost all weapons across the board to make Activision’s latest titles more consistent and enjoyable for all categories of players.

SMG class balance changes

Fans can quickly skim the below-listed weapons and their respective changes to acquire information on how these guns will function after the Season 1 balances set in.

Increase overall long-distance flinch on all SMG weapons

FFS Hurricane:

ADS movement speed increased

Increase damage for headshots

Increased damage range for far.

Minibak:

Decreased movement speed

Decreased damage range

ADS speed is decreased

Hip-fire spread is increased

PDSW 528:

Movement speed with the weapon is increased

Damage range is increased

ADS speed is increased

Hip-fire spread is decreased

Addition of Laser and Flashlight Attachment

1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW

7mW Canted Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

VEL 46: Damage range is increased

These changes are surely going to bring about a change in the meta as more players are inclined towards utilizing the SMGs that can outperform an Assault Rifle, which has been a staple weapon class for the entire Call of Duty saga. Fans can expect multiple patches to come into the game which will try to stabilize the weapons as well as provide fixes for issues occurring in-game.

