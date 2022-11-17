Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28 by Activision and quickly rose in popularity, making it a massive success. Following up with their latest multiplayer game, the publishers released a new Battle Royale alongside kickstarting Season 1 for all games and unlocking the first Battle Pass that has a cross-progression title throughout both the titles.
The Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will introduce multiple changes to the arsenal of weapons shared across both games. Some of these weapon balancing updates can completely derail the current meta of guns and force a percentage of players to change their playstyle.
Developers had ample amount of time to assess the weapons and their impact and study how they affect each game mode. A swift and decisive update that balances a set of weapons is something that players can expect after their experience with the prequel titles.
Fans can quickly go through the discussion below to find out the latest changes that will be coming to the Sub Machine weapon class for the entire platform that is shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 SMG changes
There are a total of ten weapon classes across both games that constitute the entire arsenal that players utilize to battle their enemies. Here is a list of all the weapon classes.
- Assault Rifles
- Battle Rifles
- Sub-Machine Guns
- Shotguns
- Light Machine Guns
- Markman Rifles
- Sniper Rifles
- Pistols
- Launchers
- Melee
Season 1 brings a plethora of new changes that include weapons, gun skins, character cosmetics, and a complete Battle Pass along with a major tweak for almost all weapons across the board to make Activision’s latest titles more consistent and enjoyable for all categories of players.
SMG class balance changes
Fans can quickly skim the below-listed weapons and their respective changes to acquire information on how these guns will function after the Season 1 balances set in.
- Increase overall long-distance flinch on all SMG weapons
FFS Hurricane:
- ADS movement speed increased
- Increase damage for headshots
- Increased damage range for far.
Minibak:
- Decreased movement speed
- Decreased damage range
- ADS speed is decreased
- Hip-fire spread is increased
PDSW 528:
- Movement speed with the weapon is increased
- Damage range is increased
- ADS speed is increased
- Hip-fire spread is decreased
- Addition of Laser and Flashlight Attachment
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
- VEL 46: Damage range is increased
These changes are surely going to bring about a change in the meta as more players are inclined towards utilizing the SMGs that can outperform an Assault Rifle, which has been a staple weapon class for the entire Call of Duty saga. Fans can expect multiple patches to come into the game which will try to stabilize the weapons as well as provide fixes for issues occurring in-game.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda as we will regularly update fans with the latest stories while following Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 closely.