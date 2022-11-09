With less than a week to go before the release of Warzone 2.0, all Modern Warfare 2 players should aim to level up their weapons to have an advantage over enemies. The best attachments make a massive difference in performance by decreasing recoil while increasing mobility and damage output.

SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 are pretty versatile, with a variety that can be used for different purposes, although all excel in close-range combat. The attachments play a significant role in sculpting the weapon's performance to the player's preference, and the correct combination of them can yield the best results for multiplayer gameplay.

Best SMGs and their attachments in Modern Warfare 2

1) Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

With the attachments mentioned above, players will be provided with high mobility. This weapon has good hip-fire performance, making running and gunning a viable option and making you a more challenging target to shoot with high mobility in Modern Warfare 2.

The 50-Round Drum magazine may decrease ADS speed, but in the overall performance scheme, extra bullets will be helpful in most circumstances. Other attachments are necessary to increase the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed without destabilizing the recoil too much.

2) PDSW 528

The PDSW 528 (Image via Activision)

Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Barrel : 9.5″ Duke-30

: 9.5″ Duke-30 Stock : CQB Stock

: CQB Stock Rail : GR33 Light Rail

: GR33 Light Rail Comb: TV Taccomb

The combination of these attachments will provide the players with an easy-to-control precise PDSW 528 that can also be used for long-range firefights. Since the gun already has 50-round magazines that cannot be replaced, it increases the number of situations the gun can excel at.

The CQB Stock, TV Taccomb, and Stip-40 Grip contribute to increasing the ADS speed while also increasing the player's overall mobility without adding severe disadvantages. Lastly, the GR33 Light Rail is a great attachment that changes the weapon's iron sight for the better, as the default one takes up a large portion of the screen, making it harder to track enemies.

3) Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

The Vaznev-9K is regarded by many as the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2. Even without attachments, the gun is strong, with a high rate of fire, high mobility, and quick sprint-to-fire capabilities. With the correct combination of attachments equipped, players can output a dangerous weapon that will win most of the 50-50 gunfights.

The attachments mentioned above increase the player's ADS speed while also increasing sprint and walking speed while aiming. The KAS-1, 381mm barrel, increases the damage range and accuracy, while the Lockshot KT85 improves horizontal and vertical recoil control, making the Vaznev-9K a beast of an SMG.

4) Minibak

The Minibak (Image via Activision)

Muzzle - XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel - BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser - STOVL DR Laser Box

STOVL DR Laser Box Stock - Ortezat Stock

Ortezat Stock Rear Grip - True Tac Grip

The Minibak is a reputable SMG in Modern Warfare 2 that has a high mag capacity of 64 rounds, making it suitable for use in long-range firefights and without any worries for reloading in short-range ones. The gun has more advantages, such as low recoil, high damage range, and high mobility, which can be further improved.

Ortezat Stock and True Tac Rear Grip are to increase the gun's ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, increasing mobility. The XTEN RR-40 Suppressor and BAK-9 279mm barrel are highly beneficial and improve muzzle velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. At the same time, the STOVL DR Laser Box increases hip-fire recoil and accuracy for those close combat firefights in Modern Warfare 2.

5) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle - Bruen Cubic Comp/XTEN Razor Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp/XTEN Razor Comp Optics - Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Stock - FTAC Stock Cap

FTAC Stock Cap Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip - Fennec Stippled Grip

The Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2 has the highest rate of fire, which is its strength and weakness. It has a low damage output, and because of its high fire rate, players are forced to reload it frequently. However, the gun excels at short-range combat and will outpower any other weapon. The attachments only make it stronger and more viable.

FTAC Stock Cap and Fennec Stippled Grip contribute towards increasing the ADS speed and improving recoil control, while the FSS Sharkfin 90 improves the aiming stability, which this gun requires heavily. Both of the two mentioned muzzles improve horizontal and vertical recoil. Lastly, the optics allow players to track enemies easily, which can be replaced with a drum magazine if players are comfortable with the weapon's iron sight.

