How to easily unlock the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

With the Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode out for early access, fans are now anticipating the title's official launch with the multiplayer on October 28, 2022.

The beta period of the shooter has been quite a successful endeavor, and franchise fans are gearing up to get their hands on the official release.

There is a lot, in terms of content, that players will be able to try out when Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer finally goes live. With multiple game modes, a battle pass, new guns, and unlockable Operators, the shooter looks stacked compared to some of the previous entries in the franchise.

One of the best things about the progression system is how you will be able to get your hands on more weapons as you level up in the title. One such weapon is the crowd favorite Fennec 45, which will not be readily available when you start your journey with Modern Warfare 2’s online gunplay.

Today’s guide will go over what you need to do to unlock this SMG in the new franchise entry.

Unlocking the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned, you won’t be able to get your hands on Fennec 45 early on in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. You will be required to play a considerable number of online matches to finally unlock the weapon and make it a permanent part of your loadout.

Hence, to be able to make Fennec 45 a part of your loadout, the first thing that you will be required to do is to:

Get your profile to Level 25. That is literally the only requirement you will need to fulfill to unlock the SMG in the multiplayer. However, you will have to grind your way to that point, and there is no shortcut you can take unless you are willing to load in someone else’s saved data.

To level up in Modern Warfare 2, you will be required to earn XP by playing the various game modes the shooter offers. As a rule of thumb, Objective Matches like Search and Destroy will be the title's best sources of XP income.

Along with Search and Destroy, modes like Domination, headquarters, and Ground Wars, will also be a great source to get the most XP.

Once you have grinded your way up to level 25, the Fennec 45 will unlock, and you will be able to make this SMG a part of your loadout permanently. However, you will have to make sure that you have equipped the Deadeye Stalker Class from the Default selection before looking to slot this weapon in.

The Fennec 45 has an incredibly high rate of fire and is primarily preferred by players who like to go in for close to mid-range combat. However, it excelled at the mid-range mark and was considered by many to be the in-meta SMG during the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta test.

