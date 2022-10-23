Modern Warfare 2 “Steam can’t verify phone number” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 2’s story mode is now playable on early access by those who have pre-purchased the game. While the campaign story is something that many in the community have been praising, there are a few who aren’t exactly happy with some of the performance errors that the title released with.

Since the very first day of early access, players encountered several bugs and error codes in the shooter, which did not allow them to have an optimal experience with the new franchise entry.

One such issue did not even allow them to enter the game, as Steam was not able to verify their phone numbers. This is likely happening because either there is something going on with the Steam servers, or you have already verified your phone number with the shooter once while linking it to your Steam account.

As Modern Warfare 2 uses your phone number to process a 2-step authentication, it is important that you link your number to the game. However, if Steam is unable to verify it, then today’s guide will try and guide you through some of the steps which will help solve this issue with the shooter.

Re-verify your number, check Steam servers, and clear browser data to solve error in Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned, the “Steam can’t verify phone number” issue in Modern Warfare 2 happens if there are issues with your connection and Steam servers, or if you have already linked it once to the game.

Hence, to be able to solve it in the shooter, you will be required to do the following:

1) Make sure to re-verify your number

The first thing you will need to do is verify your number once again with Steam and Modern Warfare 2. To be able to do this, you must:

Make your way to the Steam settings page and head to "Account." It’s important that you do this after closing Modern Warfare 2, as it might lead to certain files getting corrupted in the game. In "Account," you will need to click on the "Account Details" option, which will be on the top right-hand corner of your screen.

Then make your way to the "Contact Info" tab, where you will need to select the “Manage your Phone Number” option and then proceed to "Remove Number." This will then delete the number which was previously linked to your Steam, allowing you to verify it once again.

To re-verify, you will simply be required to log into Modern Warfare 2, and the shooter will automatically prompt you to go through the number verification process again. After following these steps, you will be able to complete the re-verification process.

2) Check Steam servers and clear browser data

The next thing that you may be required to do is to check if the Steam servers are up and running. Issues with the client's servers might lead to the phone number not being verified by Steam.

However, if the servers are running optimally, you might need to clear the Steam browsing history. To do that, you will need to:

Make your way to the Steam client’s "Settings" option once again, which will be located at the top right-hand corner of the app.

Then make your way to the "Web Browser" option and then click on the "Delete Web Browser Data" option.

Deleting the Steam Browser history seems to have allowed many individuals to once again be able to verify their phone numbers in Modern Warfare 2.

