Modern Warfare 2 “A Crappy Way to Die” achievement guide: How to kill an enemy in the Porta-Potty

Achievements in video games are like badges of honor that allow you to show off the time and effort you have invested in a title, and Modern Warfare 2 is no stranger to this fact.

The latest Call of Duty entry is currently allowing preorder owners to have early access to the campaign, which offers players a fair amount of rewards as well as achievements that they will be allowed to unlock to complete various missions.

One of the most hilarious, as well as tricky, achievements to unlock in Modern Warfare 2 is the “A Crappy Way to Die” trophy. To obtain it you will be required to kill an enemy during one of their private moments, i.e when they are inside a Porta-Potty attending to nature’s call.

The achievement is quite difficult to unlock and are not something that can be done all that easily, especially if your team beats you to the target. Hence, today’s guide will talk about how you will be able to easily kill an enemy in Modern Warfare 2 while they are occupying a Porta-Potty.

Killing an enemy in the Porta-Potty in Modern Warfare 2

The “A Crappy Way to Die” achievement can only be unlocked during the mission, Dark Water. It’s one of the many Campaign missions that you will be able to try out in the story mode, and as you will be clearing the level with a squad, it’s important that you get to the target and take him out before you do to unlock the achievement.

To be able to kill an enemy who is in the Porta-Potty, you will be required to,

Make your way up some steps after roping yourself up to the oil rig’s initial platform. Here you will be required to lean out the bottom level in order to gain access to the stairs which will lead to a few guards who are on the balconies.

You will then be required to take the guards out and then locate the two porta-potties which is situated on the right side. Only one of the cubicles will be occupied, and the enemy that you will be required to shoot will be in the left one.

For the progression of the Modern Warfare 2 mission, you will be required to make your way up the stairs as you make your way through the area. However, before you decide to take the stairs, it’s important that you put a few rounds in the Porta-Potty. You can even shoot them both just to be extra sure.

If you have shot through the doors and accurately hit the enemy, then the AI will tumble out of the toilet falling to the ground. If this happens, then a notification will pop up stating that you have automatically unlocked the “A Crappy Way to Die” achievement in Modern Warfare 2.

It’s important to note here that you will need to shoot the Porta-Potty before moving up the stairs to complete the rest of the mission. Because if you don’t shoot it, one of your teammates will and you will have to restart the last checkpoint.

