How to get Oni Operator in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty's latest addition to the series, Modern Warfare 2, is set to release on October 28. With the game's Early Access Campaign mode currently available, there has been plenty of promotional content released that highlights what players can expect from the latest franchise entry.

Call of Duty's official YouTube channel posted one such promotional video on 16 September, featuring a closer look at the Oni Operator.

The trailer showcases Modern Warfare 2's brand new Oni Operator, Hiro Watanabe. Here's all that's currently known about the unique Operator and how fans can get their hands on this new playable character for the game's multiplayer mode.

All about Modern Warfare 2's Oni Operator

The Operator's skin seems to feature elements from a calm and composed samurai, similar to the likes of Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsuchima. Besides wielding the Dual Kodachis: Aomi, a Legendary melee weapon that appears in Season Five of Warzone, he uses a solid M4 Carbine build.

To add onto this, a weapon blueprint as well as this Operator skin will be compatible with the upcoming Warzone 2.0, which is scheduled to be released on 16 November. This is unlike the previous time wherein players could only use skins from the Ghost Legacy Pack only in Warzone 1 upon pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2.

This means that the Oni operator will be compatible with the game's multiplayer mode as well as Warzone 2.0. Unfortunately, to the dismay of some fans, this Operator pack is exclusive and will not be available to all players immediately. At the eight-second mark of the trailer, it was noted that the Operator and other bonus content for it will only be available to those who have digitally pre-ordered the game on PlayStation consoles.

While Modern Warfare 2 will be launching for all platforms on October 28, there will be some items that will remain exclusive to certain platforms.

While this news will likely leave fans of other platforms unhappy, there is still a glimmer of hope for them. There have been plenty of examples of limited exclusivity in the franchise. This means that exclusive content might, at some point in time, be available to everyone. Furthemore, around the 38-second mark of the Oni Operator trailer video, the text reads "**PS Players receive select bonus content not available on other formats until Oct. 27, 2023."

A screengrab of the exclusive operator skin (Image via Activision)

This seems to imply that possibly after October 27, 2023, this Operator skin will no longer remain exclusive to PlayStation and will be available to all. However, this cannot be confirmed without an official announcement from Activision, so fans should keep their fingers crossed.

Ever since the fiasco about poorly executed skins in previous installments, this Operator has been rather popular as he sports a creative mix of both samurai as well as tactical armor. Considering his popularity and the trailer's reception, it seems like a large proportion of the community is eager to get their hands on this Operator skin.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest installment in the franchise. As of now, it is set to be released on all major platforms on October 28, 2022.

