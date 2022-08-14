"Please don't put any s**t skins like this" - Warzone players fed up with goofy skins 

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most dynamic battle royale games players can get their hands on, and to add icing to the cake, the mode is entirely free. Activision's primary source of revenue from this game are the numerous cosmetic bundles that players can purchase using in-game currency.

Lately, however, Call of Duty fans have not seen eye to eye with Activision about some of the creative decisions taken with regards to in-game skins.

Fans call for more grounded skins in Warzone

The latest addition to the franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard, just witnessed the addition of a bundle for one of the game's characters, Soviet sniper Polina. However, the contents of the bundle does not seem to match what a Soviet soldier in WWII would have equipped.

If anything, the skin looks better suited for a game set in the future, such as Halo. Funnily enough, the skin managed to find its way to the r/Halo subreddit, where it drew comparisons to a player's Spartan.

Call of Duty's roots can be traced back to the Medal of Honor series, which made the player feel like a soldier storming the beaches of Normandy and fighting against Nazi Germany.

Vanguard, on the other hand, while set during WW II, is a far cry from how the franchise started. Even modern installments such as 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare featured dark, grounded, gritty, and immersive settings.

Modern Warfare and the early days of Warzone even proved that a game could have purchasable cosmetics while still being immersive enough for the player and resembling some form of a military shooter. One such popular but grounded skin is the Megalith skin for Shadow Company operator Velikan.

Velikan's Megalith skin (Image via Activision)

The skin has plenty of personality, thanks to the intimidating face mask, and at the same time retains the "tacticool" feeling Warzone started off with.

Players and fans of the series expressed their disdain for the current situation in the comments section of the Reddit post.

It's safe to say that fans are not pleased with the tonal shift of the series. However, as some pointed out, these sorts of whacky skins are immensely popular amongst younger audiences, which certainly motivates Activision to keep making these types of bundles.

However, things just might be different for the upcoming iteration of the series, Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, with developers reverting to the more serious and grounded approach employed by 2019's Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated for release on October 28, 2022 on PC, Playstation 4 | 5, Xbox One S | X, and Xbox Series S | X, with the beta of the game set to get underway on September 16, 2022.

