What are Alone safe codes in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally seen the light of day and in keeping with tradition, players can once again expect to find Easter eggs. This time around, the new title introduces some fun yet challenging safe puzzles that reward players with cool weapons.

This is the first time such puzzles have been introduced to the Call of Duty franchise, with players warmly welcoming the introduction. They provide a much-needed change in pace and downtime to serious narrative and high-action gameplay.

These puzzles can be found in various locations within the game, and while entirely optional, they can be rewarding. The puzzles might seem straightforward, but can sometimes be tricky to solve.

Modern Warfare 2 safes (image via Sportskeeda)

This article, which is divided into two sections, shows all the locations, solutions, and codes for the safe puzzles available in the mission "Alone" in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The first part is "Where to look for and how to solve safe puzzles in Modern Warfare 2", while the second part is "The codes and the rewards."

Where to look for and how to solve safe puzzles in Modern Warfare 2

The first safe can be found with a dialog cue between Ghost and Soap joking about a safe in the coffee shop. After disarming the shotgun trap, go up the stairs and into a room where you hear a man crying. Open the locked door in the room with the prying tool. You must have a prying tool to access the door, which can be crafted with 1x Binding and 1x Metal. Pry the door open, and you will see a safe and a calendar in the room that hangs above the desk. Shine your torch on the calendar, as the dates hint at the code. The solution is the marked date. By following the day, month, and last two digits of the year, you will find six numerals which when entered will unlock the safe.

The second safe can be located in the El Maistro garage, on the right-hand side of the road, which you take during the objective of "Take the Tunnels to Reach the Church." You will find a garage door that is half open. Crawl under it to get inside. When you enter the garage, a laptop can be found in the room with the raised car. The laptop comes with three separate codes and players must determine the correct one. Behind the white car, you will find another room where the safe can be found.

The codes and the rewards

The code for the coffee shop safe is 10-10-80. Decoded by 10 for the date, 10 for the month, and 80 for the year 1980. Rewards include a .50GS, which is a powerful 50 caliber gun, and a throwing knife.

The code for the safe in the El Maistro garage is 37-60-80, which rewards you with a crossbow, a Bryson 500, a throwing knife, and a P890 taped to the back of the safe.

These are fun puzzles that slow down the pace of the game and reward players who are willing to explore the game. While they may not be essential or necessarily provide any huge advantages to gameplay throughout the campaign, completing all puzzles will certainly reward Modern Warfare 2 players with a sense of fulfillment.

