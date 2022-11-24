How to G-Walk in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 went live a few days back. The battle royale title is the latest iteration in the CoD franchise and features a lot of game-breaking mechanics that the community deeply appreciates.

The developers behind the game have been working tirelessly to iron out every mechanic that has the potential to break the game. However, the community is very sneaky and keeps coming up with newer techniques that players can use to wreak havoc in Warzone 2. The G-Walk is one such technique.

How does one G-Walk in Warzone 2?

The method to G-Walk in the game is relatively simple, but it does require a lot of practice to execute perfectly. If done correctly, players can effectively annoy the entire lobby they're in. While it's not impossible to kill someone executing a G-Walk, hitting them with bullets is tough because they're continuously moving.

G-Walk in Warzone 2 is also known as Snake Walk because the players executing this mechanic look like snakes while moving. Other players have dubbed this act as if someone were slipping and sliding on a soap.

Here's how players can G-Walk in Warzone 2:

Players will first have to go prone by holding the respective key bind for the same.

The moment the character starts dropping down to the floor, players will have to cancel it by hitting the key bind for sprinting.

Doing this in quick succession will make players drop down and come back up pretty quickly.

This entire process needs to repeat very quickly over and over again, to G-Walk in Warzone 2.

While this trick looks straightforward, it takes work to execute. Players will need to put in a lot of effort to get used to this technique completely. However, once players have been able to master it, they can use it to annoy the entire lobby. Given that almost everyone is performing this in most lobbies, the developers might soon patch it out or disable the ability to cancel going prone using the sprint key.

It's still being determined how the developers will tackle this problem, but a patch might soon be on the way. Alternatively, the developers could leave it as it is and let the community grief each other throughout multiplayer matches.

What's new in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?

The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-ups. Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints

Keeping pace with Modern Warfare 2, players will be able to participate in a brand new event in the battle royale as well. Both these titles will see a new event called Support A Team. During this event, players can predict the outcome of upcoming matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Players who accurately predict the results will receive a lot of in-game cosmetics, including war tracks and a lot of XP. Players who accurately predict two and then four matches will receive two special weapon blueprints. The first one will be for making two accurate predictions, while the second one will be for making four accurate predictions in the event.

The event is expected to continue until December 2. Players can purchase football-related cosmetics throughout the event, including operator bundles featuring soccer icons like Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi.

