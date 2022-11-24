How to win exclusive weapon blueprints for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 by predicting World Cup matches right

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are partnering up with the ongoing FIFA to celebrate the ongoing soccer World Cup, introducing new events and rewards. Support A Team is now live in both games, and players can participate in it to earn exquisite weapon blueprints.

The "best show on Earth" has already started, and it is no surprise that the whole world is excited to take part in everything related to the tournament. That said, COD players have another reason to be excited. Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba are coming to the game as new operators, while Neymar already is one.

With that out of the way, here is how you can obtain weapon blueprints for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 by predicting World Cup matches correctly.

How to vote for your favorite team to earn rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The process of voting for a possible winner for the matches is pretty simple. The first thing you need to do is to open the game and head into the Call of Duty HQ. Call of Duty HQ has multiple menus, and you need to scroll down a bit.

Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-upsPredict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-ups ⚽Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints 👀

The Modern Warfare 2 FC event is live right now and you should immediately see the option under the event section. Click on that and you'll see options to vote for the upcoming matches in the FIFA World Cup.

The voting options for specific games become available a few days before the matches start. Here is a roster of matches whose winners you can try to predict presently.

England vs. USA (November 25)

Argentina vs. Mexico (November 26)

Spain vs. Germany (November 27)

South Korea vs. Ghana (November 28)

Tunisia vs. France (November 30)

Cameroon vs. Brazil (December 2)

Call of Duty is offering multiple rewards to those who correctly predict the winners of these matches right. If you have the ability to foretell the fate of the World Cup teams, you'll surely get those exciting rewards. Here are all the rewards that you can get if you predict the winners correctly.

All the rewards in Support A Team event

If you choose a team and that squad wins the match, you'll get a calling card featuring the winning country's flag. Furthermore, you'll also get a free war track. There is also a reward of 10,000 XP bonus that you'll receive after the match.

The main prize that you should absolutely aim to acquire is the two exquisite weapon blueprints. This time, however, these great rewards come with great prediction skills. If you predict two or four matches correctly, then you'll receive the two unique weapon blueprints.

Blueprint rewards for predicting correctly



#MWII | #MW2 Support a Team is now liveBlueprint rewards for predicting correctly Support a Team is now liveBlueprint rewards for predicting correctly #MWII | #MW2 https://t.co/1lr8l0oNvk

These are all the rewards that are available right now. However, as the Modern Warfare 2 FC event progresses, there will surely be more added to the game. The Neymar Jr. operator bundle is live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 right now.

