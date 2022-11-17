Modern Warfare 2 reportedly bringing a 'Rocket League'-like game mode to celebrate Fifa World Cup

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly feature a mode similar to Rocket League's gameplay in celebration of the upcoming Fifa World Cup. While the franchise is already expanding its universe and inviting a larger audience to experience the game, this new mode will surely intrigue fans around the world who love football.

To celebrate the World Cup, Call of Duty is already bringing in football icons like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Paul Pogba as operators. While that is already interesting and grabs a lot of people's attention, this new leaked mode will surely bring a massive variety to the table.

Dataminer revealed gameplay images of CODball in Modern Warfare 2

It's not surprising that dataminers leaked something related to Call of Duty before the official release and announcement. The same happened with the new information that has come to the surface. A dataminer named CODSploitzlmgz has leaked some images that show how the new mode will work in Modern Warfare 2.

According to popular leaker Tom Henderson's recent report via insider-gaming, this new mode will be called CODball. While it was already mentioned in the official Call of Duty blog, the franchise never clarified how it will work. However, as the images suggest, the mode will be similar to Rocket League's traditional gameplay. In this mode, operators will control an ATV in a stadium and the objective is to score more than your opponents.

Via Tom's report, it has also come to light that the developers are making a brand new stadium map solely for this mode to run and this will be a limited-time game mode available in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Furthermore, the images also showcased a large football stadium with a massive ball that players are trying to control.

The release date for CODball is yet to be disclosed. However, with Neymar, Pogba, and Messi operators dropping to the game starting on November 21, it can be expected that the mode will be available to play once all the operators are available.

Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the bit.ly/SoccerOperators Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALSSign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALS 🔥⚽Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog 👉 bit.ly/SoccerOperators https://t.co/MKxBfPTT1P

This rumored mode is clearly a huge shift from Call of Duty's traditional gameplay to something more diverse. As the World Cup also gets closer, CODball might just attract a different section of the audience to try out Modern Warfare 2. It is unclear when the franchise will officially announce the mode.

As everything is subject to change, all this information might vary depending on the situation. However, CODball surely sounds very interesting and fun, if the leaks are true.

