"This game sucks!" - Dr DisRespect rages and lashes out at Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, says the game caters to 11-year-olds

YouTube Gaming icon Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," hosted a livestream on November 24 dedicated to playing the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

During the final half of his broadcast, the streamer was tactically scouting through the Zaya Observatory location in-game. Shortly after, Dr DisRespect was outplayed by an enemy player who caught him off guard.

The fast-paced nature of the gameplay irked the "Two-Time Champion," who lashed out and raged at the battle royale. Before suggesting that the game caters to 11-year-olds, Dr DisRespect exclaimed:

"God! Oh, I can't do this game any f***ing more! It sucks! This game sucks!"

Dr DisRespect rages after getting outplayed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, claims the game has "no gunplay"

The former Twitch streamer had successfully killed six players in that match at the seven-hour mark of his November 24 livestream. While carefully maneuvering through the hallways of Zaya Observatory, Dr DisRespect ended up getting outplayed and voiced his frustration.

After exclaiming that he could no longer play the game, the Two-Time stated that the battle royale was primarily aimed at 11-year-old players:

"What am I, 11 years old? This game is literally built for 11-year-old... kids! It's literally built; you see the gunplay? There is no f***ing gunplay, man! There's none!"

Timestamp: 07:17:06

After a brief pause, DisRespect reflected on his gaming experience and stated:

"Done! Just like that. The franchise is really catering to the 85-year-old citizens and the 11-year-old kids. What the hell? What was today's solo experience about, man? Jesus! Let me... hey..."

The 40-year-old calmed himself and continued the conversation by wondering what would happen if the game had no audio cues for footsteps:

"Imagine if, like, nobody had footsteps in the game. Nobody! Like, there's no footsteps whatsoever. None! It's all instinctual, if you spot them. Now it's just super raw. Just trying to feel it out, like, where could this person be. Feel-it-out type of fight. Like a Search-and-Destroy type of fight. You know what I mean? Where is this, dude? And then you play at your own pace. Like, play it at my own pace."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Dr DisRespect's clip made an appearance on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread accruing a dozen fan reactions. The clip had a mixed reaction from the community, with one Redditor agreeing with what the streamer had to say:

Another community member was perplexed as to why the YouTube Gaming star slammed the game:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Dr DisRespect is one of the most popular content creators in the streaming world. He began broadcasting on Twitch in 2016, but was mysteriously banned from the purple platform in 2020.

Following his sudden ban, he has now permanently moved to YouTube Gaming. Herschel currently has 4.21 million subscribers, with more than 319 million video views on his main channel.

