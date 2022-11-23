Twitch streamer Pokelawls finds a hilarious way to outplay in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 using proximity chat

Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" played the fan-favorite battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 during a livestream on November 23. While playing the game, the streamer successfully discovered and located a safecracker. As other players also contested it, Georgie used the Mortar Strike and Precision Airstrike package to win the intense battle.

While gathering loot from the safecracker, the Twitch content creator noticed that other opponents were scouting the area. Pokelawls came up with an ingenious idea and used proximity chat to bait the players.

After hilariously outplaying his opponents, he burst out laughing, much to the delight of his fans and supporters.

Twitch streamer Pokelawls baits and outplays players using Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's proximity chat

The inclusion of proximity chat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been well-received by many community members. Several livestreaming moments have gone viral, featuring content creators and players engaging in unique and hilarious actions involving the newly added feature.

Something of that nature occurred during Georgie's broadcast on November 23. After obtaining the safecracker loot, the streamer detected the presence of other players and hid behind a wall.

He baited the opponents by claiming that his controller was unplugged, as he stated:

"Stop! My f***ing controller unplugged!"

Timestamp: 05:15:00

The opponents were caught off guard by his statement, as Pokelawls easily killed them in-game. He heard another player's footsteps approaching the safecracker and the streamer used the same tactic. He stated:

"Can you bring a new wire for me? My controller unplugged! Yeah, I can't play! My controller just un-f***ing-plugged!"

Georgie and his Twitch viewers burst out laughing after his hilarious outplay.

For those who are unfamiliar, proximity chat in multiplayer games is the ability for players to hear what other players are saying when they are close to them in-game.

Fans react to the streamer's outplay

This entertaining moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The post attracted more than 1,000 upvotes, with several community members reacting to the clip. One Redditor stated that they have also been using proximity chat to "bamboozle folks" and commented:

Another Reddit user described the outplay as "too perfect":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Pokelawls is a prominent personality in the streaming world. He started broadcasting on the platform in 2016 and currently has 1,042,689 followers on his channel.

The Toronto native is primarily a Just Chatting content creator. He often collaborates with other streamers to play multiplayer games like Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Overwatch, Escape from Tarkov, League of Legends, and VRChat.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes