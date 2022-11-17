"Just like the good ol' days" - Gaming community reacts as The Act Man lauds Call of Duty's proximity chat

The gaming community shared their reaction to Kelly "The Act Man" posting a comical snippet of his gameplay featuring proximity chat, which is the latest addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Kelly tweeted a video on November 17, calling the proximity chat the "greatest invention in history."

For those unaware of the proximity chat, it is a term used to describe the action of hearing what opponents are saying in the game. However, users must be within their opponent's vicinity to listen to enemy comms.

COD has a history of toxicity, and it is no surprise that the proximity chat has already caused chaos. The Act Man happens to be one of the first to share the unhinged consequences of the feature. In the clip, after killing an opponent, the streamer was shouted at by the enemy, who exclaimed - "F**k you!"

Reacting to the clip, one user said:

"Just like the good ol days"

"So glad a modern Triple-A game supports the feature" - Fans on board with the latest feature as The Act Man shares his experience with the proximity chat

The inclusion of proximity chat means that users can now create comical and clippable moments for what could have been a flat experience without it. Seeing The Act Man share a clip of his gameplay featuring the new addition, fans shared a host of reactions.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT Proximity Chat is the greatest invention in history Proximity Chat is the greatest invention in history https://t.co/2jQs1oooxN

One user pointed out that the inclusion of proximity chat is not abundantly found in AAA games. Seeing it in the latest COD installment was a much-needed change for many players.

Chris Bush @Jason_X117 @TheActMan_YT So glad a modern Triple A game supports the feature. Haven't seen it really since the days of Halo 3. @TheActMan_YT So glad a modern Triple A game supports the feature. Haven't seen it really since the days of Halo 3.

Another user indicated that the proximity chat has paved the way for players to create unusual clips that can include them blasting songs/audio from their speakers.

Charity Horde YT @CharityHorde @TheActMan_YT There was a game where a car was literally driving by blasting taylor swift in the midst of pure carnage lol @TheActMan_YT There was a game where a car was literally driving by blasting taylor swift in the midst of pure carnage lol

Some fans also pointed out that the feature has close links to Death Chat, which is simply a brief second of audio that players can listen to coming out from the speaker of the opponent who has just been killed. Readers should note that players must not use push-to-talk to access proximity chat.

local_celebrity @local_celebrity @TheActMan_YT Those moments are the greatest. But haven’t we had death chat for ages? @TheActMan_YT Those moments are the greatest. But haven’t we had death chat for ages?

While many liked the feature, there have been detractors as well. This user stated that the proximity chat opens the door for further toxicity in the game. They replied:

The Act Man is one of many creators to share their experiences of the chaotic proximity chat. XSET Jared took to his account to share a comical moment between himself and an opponent engaging in a fistfight in Warzone.

Besides proximity chat, other features, such as circle collapse and interrogation, have also been added to the game.

