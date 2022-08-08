IShowSpeed's 5 most controversial stream moments

YouTube Gaming streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has been quite a controversial figure in the streaming world. While some immaturity is to be expected from a teenage streamer, his antics have landed him in serious trouble in the past, including his permanent ban from Twitch.

On YouTube, the controversial streamer has seen a tremendous growth, amassing over 10 million followers over the past couple of years. However, it has not been without controversial moments, including an infamous clip of a rant that got him permanently banned from Valorant.

In this list, five such controversial moments have been featured from the YouTube star's livestreams.

Most controversial moments in IShowSpeed's streaming career

1) Berating people on Omegle

Outside of his gaming content, Speed would frequently stream himself on Omegle, an online video chat website that lets you talk to random strangers. Similar to his gaming content, where he would regularly lose his temper, Speed would regularly bully people he talked to on Omegle.

He would mock people over their appearance and even threaten people, especially women. It became a running joke that he would threaten the women he matched with on the site, although the women in question often fail to see the humor in such threats.

2) Lighting fireworks in his bedroom

In celebration of Independence Day in the United States, the American streamer brought a box filled with various fireworks into his bedroom to show them off to his viewers. He decided to light one inside his room, selecting one in the shape of Pikachu. Perhaps underestimating the fireworks, he screamed for his mother as sparks filled the room.

Fortunately, the sparks did not light the box of fireworks in the room and he and his family were not hurt. The clip went viral, with many criticizing IShowSpeed for the reckless stunt that could've burned his family's home down.

3) Misogynistic rant in Valorant game

Perhaps the most infamous rage clip of the controversial streamer and the one where IShowSpeed went on a misogynistic rant after being criticized by his teammates in Valorant. After one of his teammates flamed him for failing to clutch a round, he started screaming at his team over the microphone.

A female teammate told him that he was bad at the game, which enraged him even further. He told her to stop playing the game and to clean her husband's dishes. The clip went viral on social media, with many calling for action from Riot Games and YouTube. The clip resulted in him being permanently banned from Valorant as well as all other games published by Riot.

4) Sexually explicit content on Minecraft

On one of his streams in late July, IShowSpeed played a modded version of Minecraft with what is known as the Jenny Mod. The mod adds an NPC named Jenny, who is meant to serve as a virtual girlfriend in the game. The mod also allows the player to engage in sexual acts with the NPC.

That is exactly what Speed did on his stream, although he intended to block out his screen during those moments. However, he accidentally showed a glimpse of the act on his stream, shortly ending the stream afterward. He received a strike on his channel as well as a week-long suspension.

5) Threatening to sexually assault Ash Kaash

IShowSpeed used to be a fixture on Twitch streamer Adin Ross's E-Date streams, where he would pair up streamers and social media influencers and have them date over Discord video calls. This ended after his actions during an E-Date with Ash Kaash netted him a permanent ban from Twitch.

The streamer posed a hypothetical question to the TikTok star, asking if she would help him repopulate the planet if they were the last two people on Earth. She said that she would not because that would require their children to inbreed.

Speed responded by asking who would be there to stop him in that scenario. She said that she would stop him, but he repeatedly kept asking the same question while getting increasingly aggressive. Ross pulled the plug on the date and Twitch banned Speed from the platform.

