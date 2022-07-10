Why IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing controversial streamers of 2022

Darren "IShowSpeed", also referred to as "Speed," is one of the fastest-growing content creators on YouTube and has been shrouded in several controversies.

Following his indefinite suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform Twitch, IShowSpeed, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio, permanently switched to streaming and developing content on YouTube and gained eight million subscribers in just over a year.

Controversies that made IShowSpeed the fastest-growing streamer of 2022

Darren could be considered one of the most controversial streamers who is well-liked by millions of fans online. His meteoric rise to fame can be attributed to his unique persona and the opinions that he provides during his broadcasts. Speed is also known for playing games like NBA 2K, FIFA, and Fortnite Battle Royale, among others.

One of the major incidents that made him go viral on the internet was back in December 2021 when Speed made an appearance on Twitch streamer Adin Ross' channel.

Darren asked one of the female content creators named Ash Kaash the following question:

"Say we're the last two people on Earth and we had to reproduce to make the world, would you reproduce with me?"

After hearing what Ash Kaash had to say, Speed made a series of controversial comments:

"Who's going to stop me? If we're the last two people on Earth, who's going to stop me? You can't stop me! We're the last two people on Earth! Who's going to stop me?"

Following the interaction, Darren took to his Twitter account on December 15 to announce that he was indefinitely suspended from Twitch.

Earlier this year, on April 7, IShowSpeed was banned from Valorant after he went on a violent and misogynistic rant against females in-game and said the following:

"What? What? B**tch? B**tch? Is a b**tch talking to me? Is a female talking to me? Is a female talking to me right now? Is a f***ing female talking to me? Get off the f***ing game and do your husband's dishes, b**ch! Shut up! F**k you! F**k is wrong with y'all?"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack https://t.co/grEghVotUF

After the clip went viral, a game producer at Riot Games commented on the Twitter post and confirmed that she had permanently banned IShowSpeed from Valorant and other games made by Riot Games:

🌱 Sara Dadafshar @npcSara @JakeSucky This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. @JakeSucky This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. 🔨🔥

Later that day, Darren responded to the controversy and apologized for his actions. The apology video on the social media platform went viral, as it attracted 75k likes and garnered more than 2.9 million views.

An excerpt from his apology video was along these lines:

"But look, I don't want to make that no excuse. I am wrong. I am not trying to justify. I am just saying that day, I just don't bash people for no reason. That's what I am coming from, from that. You know, I am completely wrong. I was completely wrong in that situation. I can't say anything to justify that situation right there."

One of the most recent controversies that further skyrocketed Darren's popularity was him lighting up a Pikachu-themed firework inside his room. The incident occurred on July 4, and the livestream garnered more than 4.4 million views.

At the 45-minute mark, IShowSpeed lit up a firecracker on top of a carton filled with explosives, which resulted in his room getting filled with fire sparkles and smoke.

Timestamp: 45:31

Due to the severity of the situation, the YouTuber's mother resorted to calling the fire department, and the livestream abruptly ended after some firefighters responded to the situation.

IShowSpeed was ranked as the 242nd most popular YouTube channel in North America at the time of writing, with over 9.46 million subscribers and 646 million channel views.

