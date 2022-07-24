The entire IShowSpeed Minecraft clip controversy and alleged YouTube ban, explained 

Darren "IShowSpeed" is never too far away from controversy. The YouTuber is often called out for his antics, such as earlier this month, when he lit a firework in his room.

The 19-year-old has yet again found himself in controversy. In a stream uploaded to his channel on July 21, Darren was seen playing Minecraft where he demonstrated some suggestive gestures.

After the stream, YouTube gave him a strike for violating community guidelines. IShowSpeed took to his Instagram and second YouTube channel to announce the news. He brought up the fact that he was banned, disallowing him from ever coming back.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky IShowSpeed claims he has been banned and saying goodbye from YouTube.



He’s just been given a community strike and the content was taken down. That is all. He’s not going anywhere and will break 10 million subs today. IShowSpeed claims he has been banned and saying goodbye from YouTube. He’s just been given a community strike and the content was taken down. That is all. He’s not going anywhere and will break 10 million subs today. https://t.co/VsXV1sZxLC

Exploring the entire IShowSpeed debacle on YouTube

The Ohio-born streamer pushed boundaries a tad bit too far on his stream on Thursday when he appeared to be making s*xual advances on an NPC named Jenny in a modded adult Minecraft. The streamer engaged in a suggestive s*xual act which he tried to censor by unsuccessfully covering the screen.

The entire sequence went on for a few minutes where the 19-year-old was seen shouting and groaning. With almost 90K concurrent viewers at the time, IShowSpeed received a lot of criticism for his antics.

Although he did not face any action on that day, the following day, Darren received a strike while streaming. Although it is unclear how long he will be absent, the usual time that a streamer remains restricted ranges between one to two weeks depending upon the strikes received.

After receiving the strike, IShowSpeed went on to share the information through his social media accounts. In a video uploaded to his second channel, Darren announced:

"They gave me a strike from the last stream. The one stream where I played the Jinny mod and...the thing popped up and I didn't know it was going to pop up, so now they gave me strike man...so, I'm going out YouTube y'all so, peace out man, I love y'all boys..."

To cause further controversy, streamer Jake Lucky shared the controversial Minecraft clip on his Twitter and called out the reckless behavior of the YouTuber. IShowSpeed promptly replied to his Tweets by claiming that Jake was just using him to get clicks.

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @JakeSucky bro what is your problem like seriously @JakeSucky bro what is your problem like seriously

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @JakeSucky wdym the context i just told you obv i diddnt know tos was going to pop up, so i deleted the stream, it’s like getting a dance in gta etc. just hold this ratio mate i’m tired of going back n fourth @JakeSucky wdym the context i just told you obv i diddnt know tos was going to pop up, so i deleted the stream, it’s like getting a dance in gta etc. just hold this ratio mate i’m tired of going back n fourth

After receiving a lot of heat from Darren's viewerbase, Jake deleted the Tweet before issuing an apology. He shared:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I’m not sorry for sharing the Speed clip, I would’ve done it for any streamer and I have in the past. I’m sorry I didn’t censor it to my audience. I’m sorry that I’m now somehow a racist and my family is getting threats.



Plz keep the hate directed at me and me alone. I’m not sorry for sharing the Speed clip, I would’ve done it for any streamer and I have in the past. I’m sorry I didn’t censor it to my audience. I’m sorry that I’m now somehow a racist and my family is getting threats. Plz keep the hate directed at me and me alone.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's ban

YouTubers are not permanently banned until they recieve three strikes. Knowing how the YouTube algorithm works, coupled with the fact that the content creator was able to upload on his second channel, fans expect him to return to streaming in a matter of a few days.

Here are some of the comments made by fans:

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's alleged ban (Image via cladmtn YouTube)

Despite the controversy, IShowSpeed reached the much coveted 10 million figure on YouTube, which he celebrated through a short stream on his second channel, Live Speedy. It remains to be seen if the content creator will return to streaming through his alternate accounts.

