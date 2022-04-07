YouTuber IShowSpeed gets banned from Valorant after vile rant against women

YouTuber IShowSpeed recently had an in-game sexist rant go viral on Twitter, which led to the content creator being punished by a variety of outlets. He was already permanently banned on Twitch a few months back for allegedly threatening a woman on a dating show, but this more recent clip led to a ban by Riot Games.

Riot's game producer Sara Dadafshar tweeted that she had permabanned Speed. She wrote:

🌱 Sara Dadafshar @npcSara @JakeSucky This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. @JakeSucky This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. 🔨🔥

IShowSpeed banned across Riot Games' portfolio for sexist tirade

In the clip that ultimately went viral, IShowSpeed yelled at another male player and then a female player, berating them for playing the game and not doing their husband’s dishes. The rant took fire, and though some say it was just trash talk, or that the content creator has matured since that stream originally aired, he was still punished as a result.

Sara Dadafshar, a Riot Games producer, took to Twitter to inform the internet that he had been permanently banned across all of their games.

The YouTuber is well known for his Fortnite gameplay and made a public post to try and get his account back. In the thread that ultimately went viral, Lester Chen, YouTube’s Global Head of Gaming Creators, also spoke up.

As of now, IShowSpeed does not appear to be banned on YouTube, but Riot Games has not relented on their stance.

Social media’s opinion on IShowSpeed’s ban is mixed

The reaction to the YouTuber’s apparent ban across several games appears to be mixed. Some are largely disinterested, his fanbase is upset about it, and others on social media are glad someone was punished for their in-game actions.

One user pointed out that the players Speed berated were being racist towards him in a previous stream and said they should be banned for what they said as well.

A Twitter user hoped that others would get punished for what they say in-game, and not just popular streamers who get publicly called out, and Sara responded to them, saying it’s difficult to catch voice chat-related things, but they’re working on a solution.

Tweez @TweezyMackStar @npcSara @JakeSucky Hope you do this to everybody who’s reported as well and not just him … the gaming community period is toxic, so I hope you have thousands of other people permanently banned from ALL riot games and Val as well. @npcSara @JakeSucky Hope you do this to everybody who’s reported as well and not just him … the gaming community period is toxic, so I hope you have thousands of other people permanently banned from ALL riot games and Val as well.

🌱 Sara Dadafshar @npcSara @TweezyMackStar @JakeSucky We’re definitely trying! It’s hard to catch voice related stuff sometimes :( but we are working on tech to make it detect and do all this for us. Right now we rely heavily on reports and people raising these up to us. @TweezyMackStar @JakeSucky We’re definitely trying! It’s hard to catch voice related stuff sometimes :( but we are working on tech to make it detect and do all this for us. Right now we rely heavily on reports and people raising these up to us.

That was a sentiment that was agreed upon on social media, with others saying that it’s a shame that it requires a prominent personality to get attention to problems in online gaming.

Gaze @ii_Gaze_ii



What sucks is that there needs to be blatant sexism on stream with a name-and-shame on Twitter to get something done about it. @npcSara This response is appreciated, and absolutely the attitude Riot Games should have against behavioral issues in their games.What sucks is that there needs to be blatant sexism on stream with a name-and-shame on Twitter to get something done about it. @npcSara This response is appreciated, and absolutely the attitude Riot Games should have against behavioral issues in their games.What sucks is that there needs to be blatant sexism on stream with a name-and-shame on Twitter to get something done about it.

Gaze @ii_Gaze_ii



How many teammates do you think he's done this to off stream? How many reports have been filed before this event? @npcSara People don't just start acting like this overnight - this the result of a long time of being able to vent frustrations in a harmful way without repercussions.How many teammates do you think he's done this to off stream? How many reports have been filed before this event? @npcSara People don't just start acting like this overnight - this the result of a long time of being able to vent frustrations in a harmful way without repercussions. How many teammates do you think he's done this to off stream? How many reports have been filed before this event?

lul @Hem614 @npcSara @JakeSucky Why does it require one of the most prominent voices in the community to bring this to light for riot to hand permabans? @npcSara @JakeSucky Why does it require one of the most prominent voices in the community to bring this to light for riot to hand permabans?

Some were on the YouTuber’s side though, coming to the defense of Speed.

happy @lelebtw @npcSara @JakeSucky lmao what seems like not a single person here knows speed @npcSara @JakeSucky lmao what seems like not a single person here knows speed

As of this writing, Speed is still permanently banned across all Riot Games, and the head of YouTube’s Gaming Creators was also looking into it, but no word has been given if the punishment was handed down.

IShowSpeed posts an apology clip

The YouTuber has issued an apology regarding the whole matter. He said:

"I apologized from that girl. I apologize... if that girl wants to hit me up and say anything, you know, I would love to hear her out. I apologize, that's not me. That clip is from months ago. I am sorry man. Peace out."

Twitch streamers xQc and Keemstar have also responded to the issue. Fans can read what they have to say here.

