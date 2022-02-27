YouTuber IShowSpeed has a bittersweet moment as PC falls on his head just as he hits 500k subs

Darren Watkins Jr., also known as IShowSpeed, is an American YouTuber from Cincinnati, Ohio. He's known for his gaming and entertainment live streams and for gaining over a million subscribers in a matter of days in 2021. He initially created his channel in 2016 but struggled to attract viewers.

Beginning in 2021, however, he started gaining 1k subscribers per week and averaged 350 viewers during his live streams. This growth continued and he reached 100k subscribers by April 2021, and recently, the YouTuber crossed the five-million-subscriber milestone.

IShowSpeed's PC falls on his head while streaming

YouTube streamer Darren Watkins recently crossed five million subscribers on the platform, which was underscored by a hilarious incident which took place just as he reached the milestone.

Just as the YouTuber was within reach of the mark, his subscriber count began to fluctuate. He was quick to get upset at this and said:

"Come on man! Seriously? Come on bro!"

He seemed quite stressed about the fluctuations just as he was so tantalizingly close, and just when things could not get any worse, his PC fell on his head.

At that point, the streamer looked positively bewildered as viewers provided funny reactions to the incident.

Twitch reactions to him reaching the milestone

Watkins thanked YouTube for providing him with a platform where he could achieve such a feat, and the YouTube team was quick to reply to the YouTuber with a confusing statement.

TeamYouTube: You're welcome! Glad we could help! Tweet back @ us if needed.

Speed's reply to the YouTube team to clarify the misunderstanding:

Speed: it's a misunderstanding, i was congratulating because i hit 5 milllion but thanks

Twitch streamer Adin congratulated IShowSpeed on reaching five million YouTube subs.

Another user tweeted that the milestone was undeserved and that he needed to produce better content.

One user congratulated IShowSpeed and stated that he was proud of him.

Another joked about the PC incident and if it (the PC) was ok after it fell on his head during the livestream.

One user tweeted that his channel fell off and that he needed to make better content!

Overall, fans had quite a good time as they ushered in the YouTuber's remarkable milestone with a good many laughs.

