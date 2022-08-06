iShowSpeed: The controversial streamer making headlines every day

Darren "iShowSpeed" is a YouTube streamer from Ohio, USA. Known for his antics, he is infamous for his unfiltered and toxic remarks while streaming. Of late, he has again been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

From misogynistic tendencies to streaming unmonitored adult content, the American's career has been mired in controversies.

iShowSpeed has become the poster boy for the sordid underbelly of internet streaming. From the looks of it, streaming video games seems like a lucrative outlet that offers the opportunity to turn a profit, but in reality, it does have its fair share of pitfalls.

The media has painted iShowSpeed as a controversial streamer known for his eccentric behavior. His perversions establish it empirically.

In lieu of casting aspersions, the audience needs to understand better the driving force behind iShowSpeed and from where his behavior emanates.

iShowSpeed is toxic internet's scapegoat

Starting in 2017, Speed's career has been nothing short of unparalleled. He forayed into streaming by playing Fortnite and NBA 2K.

Although he'd post clips from video games at the start of his career, as 2020 rolled in, he devoted himself to full-time streaming and started playing NBA 2K20, a game infamous for its toxic community.

When Speed started streaming 2K20, from time to time, he'd get frustrated, which is normal. Viewers later started timestamping his videos to the moments where he'd lose his cool.

His comment board wasn't devoid of toxic comments either. Viewers would comment on his gameplay and even question his personal life.

(Trigger warning for below video. Viewer's discretion is advised).

Trolls are the bane of every streamer. It was they who highlighted Speed's short temper. It was during this phase that he realized that his deviant outtake was what attracted people.

Sensing an opportunity, Speed started to furnish more such content to pander to toxic viewers. He soon found success.

Given his disposition for impetuous actions and an ego inflated by the toxic internet, Speed was soon surrounded by controversies that got him banned from Twitch. He didn't stop here.

Over time, he became infamous for being erratic and became one of the most controversial streamers to date. Meanwhile, Speed managed to track steady growth on YouTube.

In the past, iShowSpeed has been criticized for his predatory behavior. However, it didn't affect him, and he continued to pull such stunts to garner followers.

Through all of this, his formula to gain subscribers has fared well. He recently posted a graphic Minecraft video, which is still under scrutiny for violating community guidelines.

What percolates from all of this is that Speed doesn't have a filter and does whatever he pleases. What's deteriorating is the response that he gets from the community.

Here comes into the spotlight the underbelly of the internet that gets off by pitting people against each other and watching others get bullied.

Although iShowSpeed is controversial, people can't discount the involvement of the toxic internet in making him what he is. At the end of it all, he is just another streamer creating content to pander to a rather deviant audience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

