Top 30 highest paid Fortnite streamers according to Twitch data leaks

Fortnite has been growing in popularity ever since its launch in 2017. First Save the World mode and then Battle Royale. Ever since gamers began taking notice, the game blew up on Twitch, and has not stopped growing ever since.

The game has grown from a trivial 20 million users in 2017, to a whopping 350 million as of now. Given its astronomical growth, Fortnite Twitch streamers have become some of the highest paid content creators at the moment. However, the question being asked is: How much exactly do Twitch Fortnite streamers earn?"

Venom | Fortnite Leaks @VenomLeaks Twitch has reportedly had a massive data breach, revealing sensitive info, including the earnings of top streamers.Other leaked info includes an Amazon-owned Steam competitor, source code, and passwords. Twitch has reportedly had a massive data breach, revealing sensitive info, including the earnings of top streamers.Other leaked info includes an Amazon-owned Steam competitor, source code, and passwords. https://t.co/qe0Afllr2t

Data leak reveals top 30 Twitch Fortnite streamers' revenue

Following the massive Twitch Data leak that occurred on October 6, 2021, sensitive information including the platform's source code, passwords, and backend data were all let out in the open.

However, the centerpiece of it all was the data leak that contained the revenue earned by streamers from Twitch. While netizens were aware that streamers earned a lot, the figures were astronomical to say the least, and what's even more surprising was that a few Twitch Fortnite streamers were at the top of that list.

Content Creators such as Cody "Clix" Conrod, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, and Nick "NickEh30" Amyoony had individually crossed $1,000,000 in earnings, while many more were earning in six digit figures.

Top 30 Twitch Fortnite streamer earnings

Streamer Earnings Clix $1,843,917.31 Bugha $1,034,227.61 NickEh30 $1,027,976.4 ops1x $947,355.14 StableRonaldo $580,631.63 Jelty $627,626.02 SolaryFortnite $570,553.43 Loeya $550,629.0 benjyfishy $504,753.07 EmadGG $475,537.39 Chica $446,661.13 Mongraal $429,075.12 Loserfruit $405,651.44 AussieAntics $383,521.79 x2Twins $370,496.57 scoped $319158.97 blxckoutz $316,724.22 sujagg $310,216.6 HippieHabitat $308510.15 NeZaK_ $289710.94 XEWER $289352.18 Colazo $287481.48 Replays $285575.28 Shiphtur $281469.36 pizfn $272,965.58 RakanooLive $174179.75 Sommerset $142,982.66 Alliege $125,748.08 Jolavanille $108,948.81 suetam1v4 $63,574.26

Although the amount mentioned in the table may seem astronomical, this is the data showing payments received Between August 2019, and September 2021, and not on a monthly basis.

Nonetheless, these figures only showcase earnings directly from Twitch. Additional revenue such as donations, streaming ads, sponsors, investments and exclusive contracts are not known.

Given the current data, it's clear to see that Fortnite content creators are on an upward trajectory, and by the looks of things, the upward spiral is not going to be ending anytime soon.

While some of the information leaked upset fans, like the Golden Kappa being manually given rather than randomly; other details such as Amazon Game Studios' plans to launch an online store for computer games to rival them raised a few eyebrows.

The breach was so severe that users were urged to change their Twitch passwords, and some Fortnite players even received emails from Epic Games stating that suspicious activity was noticed and for them to reset their password.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games is currently sending out emails telling people to reset the password used on their account.This might correspond to the recent Twitch data breach however the actual reason for this password reset is unknown.The email is legitimate though. Epic Games is currently sending out emails telling people to reset the password used on their account.This might correspond to the recent Twitch data breach however the actual reason for this password reset is unknown.The email is legitimate though.

Also Read

For years, fans have tried to find clues or hints as to how much their favorite creators earn, however that information was not available anywhere online. While most streamers chose to keep it a secret, others, like Ninja, provided fans with hints.

Be that as it may, the information was still hard to come by, and most of what could be found was fabricated by fans. It seemed as if no one would ever find out how much money Twitch Fortnite streamers made; until now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi