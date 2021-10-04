Top 5 female Fortnite steamers to watch out for in 2021

Despite being released four years ago, Fortnite is still one of the most-watched games across Twitch and YouTube. This is primarily due to a plethora of entertaining, as well as skilled, content creators promoting the game regularly.

Over the years, several female streamers have become an integral part of the Fortnite community. Accordingly, the list of the top 50 most-watched Fortnite streamers of September 2021 contains many female creators.

Fox Eye @FoxEyeFN Tier 1 🥇Top 50 Most Watched Fortnite Streamers of September 21' Tier 1 🥇Top 50 Most Watched Fortnite Streamers of September 21' https://t.co/keqnYCnqip

Here are some big names that are expected to get even more popular as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 progresses.

Most popular female Fortnite streamers in 2021

1) Loserfruit

It comes as no surprise that Loserfruit is still one of the most-watched Fortnite streamers in the world. She is part of the Fortnite Icon Series alongside the likes of Ninja, LazarBeam and Lachlan.

In one of her latest videos, Loserfruit explained how she's having fun while playing Fortnite, yet again:

It won't be an overstatement to say that Loserfruit is one of the most skilled creators in the Fortnite community, thanks to her years of experience.

2) Loeya

Fnatic's content creator, Loeya, has been a popular Fortnite streamer for a long time now. Even in September 2021, she maintained the momentum as fans watched her content for over 320,000 hours.

Loeya's streams are always full of enthusiasm, and seem like the perfect blend of fast-paced gameplay and entertaining commentary.

fnatic Loeya @Loeya Getting streamsniped sucks. Getting streamsniped by a cheater is a different level of sht. @epicgames @fortnitegame pls fix Getting streamsniped sucks. Getting streamsniped by a cheater is a different level of sht. @epicgames @fortnitegame pls fix https://t.co/0kdB8Dhkpp

3) Chica

Chica received her Gold Play button from YouTube in November 2020, and she hasn't looked back ever since. In September 2021, fans watched her Fortnite streams for over 300,000 hours, a massive milestone for any creator.

Chica is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world (Image via Chica)

With over 2 million followers on Twitch, it is safe to assume that Chica's popularity as a Fortnite streamer will constantly increase in the latest Cube-themed season as well.

4) demisux

At the moment, demisux is grinding hard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Arena mode. The streamer is focused on reaching the Champions division, and thousands of fans have already become a part of this journey.

demisux is one of the most-watched Fortnite streamers (Image via demisux)

demisux boasts a watchtime of 86,000 hours, and is currently the 39th most-watched Fortnite streamer in the world. From the looks of it, she will steadily rise on this list as her grind for the Championship division continues.

5) Sommerset

Luminosity Gaming's content creator Sommerset is the biggest female Fortnite streamer in the world, thanks to her charming persona and impeccable skills.

While playing in the highly competitive NA-East FNCS Qualifiers, Sommerset bagged the 18th position in Trios, which is enough to prove her capabilities as a Fortnite player.

Fans watched Sommerset's content for over 500,000 hours in September 2021, and she is on her way to overtaking big guns like SypherPK and Nick Eh 30 soon.

