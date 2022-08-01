"There's a reason no one likes that guy" - Pokelawls calls out PENTA following a GTA 5 RP dispute

The streaming community witnessed a dispute between Twitch streamers Georgie "Pokelawls" and PENTA on August 1.

During a GTA 5 RP stream, Georgie played his iconic Bogg Dann persona in Los Santos and his shenanigans were not well appreciated by PENTA's cop persona.

After some back-and-forth between the two gaming personalities, Pokelawls ended up rage-quitting the game and resorted to calling PENTA some offensive names.

A few minutes after the tussle, the Toronto-native claimed that there was a reason why no one likes PENTA in-game as well as in real life and said:

"Sheesh! There's a reason no one likes that guy, not even in real life."

Pokelawls and PENTA have a beef following a GTA 5 RP dispute

The controversy started earlier today during a recent GTA 5 RP session when PENTA asked Pokelawls to put down a bicycle in order to stop alleged power gaming. This resulted in a brief argument between the two gamers.

PENTA ended up tasing Pokelawl's character, which resulted in the latter rage-quitting the game.

Before quitting the game, Georgie said the following to the latter:

"P**sy leech!"

Pokelawls justified his actions by stating that he did not do anything wrong to warrant the police roleplayers' antics in-game and claimed that there was a reason no one liked PENTA. He said:

"I'm done! Bro, I didn't do anything. Chat, you see how they do that s**t, bro? Ugh, what a p**sy, man. F***ing leech! There's literally a reason why no one likes that guy. Like, holy f**k, it's so cringe!"

At the three-hour and 30-minute mark of the stream, Georgie spoke about the interaction he had with PENTA at a party and stated:

"Wait, I remember, I was at a party, and the dude walked to like; we're in a group talking and he like, walked up and like, inserted himself and just, it was quiet until he left. So cringe. He's the kind of guy that drinks beer and kind of annoying. Ughh!"

Timestamp: 03:20:00

The controversy did not stop here. During PENTA's livestream on the same day, he mentioned that Pokelawls would never join his podcast because the latter knew what the former would say to him:

"Poke won't get in a podcast with me because he knows what I'm going to say to him, and I've never talked about it on stream, and I never just want to do him like that."

The 45-second long clip ended when PENTA said:

"That's like that, and I'd never talk about it without him knowing, but you know, man, this is what it is, but I mean, s**t, I'll keep it real. If he wants to hop on a call, I'll keep it real. He won't, though."

Reddit reacts to the streamer drama

Multiple conversation threads went viral on different subreddits like r/LivestreamFail and r/RPClipsGTA. The post on the streamer-oriented subreddit attracted more than 230 fan reactions, with the majority expressing dislike towards Pokelawls.

Some Redditors dubbed the clip a "quarterly meltdown":

The fan reactions present in the GTA 5 RP subreddit were along these lines:

Pokelawls is a well-known personality in the streaming world who started his online career on Twitch in 2016.

Aside from spending 2,817 hours in the Just Chatting section, he has played a wide variety of games like Overwatch, Escape from Tarkov, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft on stream.

