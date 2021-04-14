Penta returns to GTA RP after 3-day ban; what caused it?

A pillar of the GTA RP streaming community, Penta was recently banned for a three-day period following a scuffle with other players in-game and his actions outside the server. After serving the suspension period, Penta is back streaming GTA RP but some fans are at a loss as to what caused the ban in the first place. Here's a detailed breakdown of the events leading up to the ban.

GTA RP streamer Penta returns: What caused the ban to begin with?

Following a controversy between fellow players Ramee and Shotz during a GTA RP stream, Penta's play style was criticized by Shotz where he went Out of Character (OOC) to criticize him.

What followed was Penta reacting to the clip and calling them "pu**ies" on stream thereby going out of character himself. After that both parties were handed a 3 day ban from the admins for going OOC.

Banned from NoPixel for 3 days for reacting to the ramee/shotz clip. No hard feelings against staff, should have reported and shut my mouth, which is exactly how I’ll handle it if it happens in the future. Not sure what we’re gonna do for the next few days but we’ll figure it out — PENTA (@PENTA_live) April 10, 2021

Accepting the ban that was handed to him without contention, Penta states that he has no hard feelings against the staff who took the decision, opting to serve his ban out without an appeal.

He also stated that he worked out the drama with Shotz, with both parties agreeing that the drama was petty and unnecessary.

"Shotz, ramee, myself and some admins talked. No one has an issue with anyone involved. I’ll talk more about it on stream tomorrow but basically we all agreed the drama between us has been stupid and petty." - Penta

HEY IM NOT BANNED ANYMORE https://t.co/mjzOmvlJIr — PENTA (@PENTA_live) April 13, 2021

With Penta's return and the hatchet seemingly buried, fans can look forward to more entertaining content from all parties involved.

