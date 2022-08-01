CouRage wins 100 Fall Guys games in a single stream, fans react

YouTube Gaming star Jack "CouRage" took on a number of unique gaming challenges over the past couple of months, and during a recent stream, he managed to achieve 100 Fall Guys wins during a single stream.

After binge-playing Mediatonic's widely popular battle royale for more than 35 hours in one sitting, Jack was finally able to achieve 100 wins and took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion:

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD 100 FALL GUYS CROWN WINS IN ONE STREAM!!!



35 hours, 57 minutes, and 46 seconds!



FALL GUYS HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!



Fans on Twitter celebrate CouRage's 100 Fall Guys wins

As expected, Jack's update on the social media platform celebrating his victory went viral as it attracted well over 10k likes and more than 900 fans were present in the reply section.

Content creator SMii7Y's sarcastic tweet asking the YouTuber to complete the 500 Fall Guys wins challenge was well-liked by thousands of fans:

YouTube gamer Moo (@MooSnuckel) congratulated Jack and was glad to be a part of it:

Moo @MooSnuckel @CouRageJD Congrats! Glad to to have been a part of it @CouRageJD Congrats! Glad to to have been a part of it

McNasty suggested that Jack should eat some tortillas to celebrate the occasion:

Call of Duty content creator Jordan Payton speculated as to what would be the next challenge that CouRageJD would end up taking:

Twitter user Rara (@raratoman) stated that the YouTube Gaming streamer should do a speed run challenge to get the 100 Fall Guys wins next:

Several verified Twitter users like AverageJonas, Lucky Chamu, OpTic Matty, and eU Bear shared heartfelt messages lauding the 100 Thieves co-owner:

Co-founder of Full Squad Gaming and a prominent esports personality, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the streamer's monumental moment on his Twitter handle earlier today:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Making some wild history, Courage has just won 100 games of Fall Guys in a single stream, coming in at just under 36 hours... W Making some wild history, Courage has just won 100 games of Fall Guys in a single stream, coming in at just under 36 hours... W https://t.co/CHDH53dRlK

Jack replied to the internet personality's update by stating that the livestream moment was one of the "most historic events" ever since the destruction of the Berlin Wall:

Some users did not appreciate the streamer's statements and claimed that he was being insensitive:

NotSlxxpy @notslxxpy @CouRageJD @JakeSucky That’s kind of insensitive knowing the history behind the Berlin Wall. @CouRageJD @JakeSucky That’s kind of insensitive knowing the history behind the Berlin Wall.

The YouTuber provided a clarification:

Some fans compared CouRage's stream to Tim "TimTheTatman's" humorous moment when the latter failed to win a single Fall Guys game, and the game's developers began to tease him:

👑 BaseTrade @RealRifkin @JakeSucky GG courage but Tim never winning a game and having the fall guys twitter make fun of him was peak fall guys history for me 🤣 @JakeSucky GG courage but Tim never winning a game and having the fall guys twitter make fun of him was peak fall guys history for me 🤣

Not all fan reactions were positive as some community members felt that winning 100 games in a row was not really impressive as the streamer had his squad members helping him:

Luis @tupapi_1231 @JakeSucky Not really impressive if he had to accomplish it in squads @JakeSucky Not really impressive if he had to accomplish it in squads

Others added that CouRageJD didn't technically finish the challenge in one sitting as he went to sleep at one point:

Supertaco Elite @ESupertaco @tupapi_1231 @JakeSucky It wasn't really 1 stream either as he went to sleep at one point @tupapi_1231 @JakeSucky It wasn't really 1 stream either as he went to sleep at one point

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Peter Parker @KNIGHTnPIRATE @JakeSucky Took Tim almost the same amount of time to get 1 crown @JakeSucky Took Tim almost the same amount of time to get 1 crown 😂 https://t.co/9f3Kn6aKs4

Honest 100T Fan @100THonestFan @JakeSucky ended on a 5 streak of wins too, very impressive because they were for sure getting hella stream sniped at the end @JakeSucky ended on a 5 streak of wins too, very impressive because they were for sure getting hella stream sniped at the end

Jack is a former Twitch streamer who made the platform switch to YouTube Gaming in 2019. Aside from being a well-known streaming and gaming personality, he, along with his girlfriend, made an appearance in Justin Beiber's 2020 music video for "Stuck With U."

