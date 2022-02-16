"Shut up, Ninja!": Streamer CouRage hilariously roasts Ninja while playing Fortnite

During his latest stream, CouRage roasted Ninja after placing second in Fortnite's Battle Royale game mode.

Jack "CouRage" is a YouTube Gaming streamer who co-founded the Esports organization "100 Thieves." He streams Fortnite and other Battle Royale games with other streamers like Ninja and TimTheTatman constantly, pulling in a wide variety of viewers.

During his latest stream, he was accompanied by Ninja while playing some matches in Fortnite. At the end of one of their matches, CouRage was the only one left to face off against another pair of players. While he tried his best, his opponents came out of the battle victorious, leaving everyone in splits.

While he was facing off against him, Ninja was pretending to be an Esports commentator and called out everything that was happening in the game while shooting some hilarious insults at his performance.

"Build more, build up, can't take any damage. He's going back in the zone, and now he's dead."

CouRage throws some hilarious insults at Ninja

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Courage calling Ninja a human highlighter p*ssy ain't how I planned to start the day but we here Courage calling Ninja a human highlighter p*ssy ain't how I planned to start the day but we here https://t.co/J1fRIyeMwu

After he lost the match, the streamer exploded in anger at Ninja, going into a roast. Ninja gets up and starts dancing to mock him.

"Shut up Ninja, shut the f**k up!! Maybe if you were better you would've been alive with me, you baby back b**ch!!"

Once Ninja hears his insult, he pretends to be upset and walks off camera. There is a stretch of silence before he speaks again, throwing one last creative insult at Ninja.

"Human highlighter p***y!!"

With such creative jibes being thrown at Ninja, one wonders if he's been insulting him in his head this whole time, and just then had an excuse to use his brewing rage.

Whether the insults had any truth to them doesn't matter, and certainly wouldn't detract from the overall hilarious clip. With the pair streaming together more often, viewers can expect more highlights like this to come in the near future.

