Courage, Ninja, SypherPK, and DrLupo return to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has brought back several things from previous seasons, and this has attracted the OG players to return.

Epic Games have made sure that players who love Fortnite had a chance to return to the game after the long absence. Several popular streamers are fond of Fortnite, but Season 4 was not enough for them.

However, almost every prominent streamer live-streamed the Devourer of Worlds event when the Avengers beat Galactus. This event was quite alluring for OG players as leaks suggested that old POIs like Tilted Towers were coming back to the game.

Popular streamers Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, Tyler "Ninja” Blevins, Jack "Courage" Dunlop, and Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo - four of the biggest Fortnite streamers will finally be playing together in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The "big four" streamers return to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Every new season Epic Games change the Fortnite map. And this attracts players to try out what’s new. In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, Epic Games have decided to add the concept of bounty and NPCs.

While most players are interested in dropping down to iconic locations like Tilted Towers (now Salty Towers), others are excited with the concept of bounty and gold bars.

New POIs like Colossal Colosseum, Hunter's Haven, Sweaty Stronghold, and Salty Towers have been added. There are several more POIs in the game files of Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Data miners have discovered Polar Peak, Greasy Grove, and Fatal Fields. The iconic Fortnite locations will be added soon to the game.

This will definitely attract all the OG players to play Fortnite once again. Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently becoming one of the best seasons of all time, especially because of all these inclusions.

Courage JD uploaded a Tweet tagging SypherPK, Ninja, and DrLupo, hinting at the return of the "big four." It will be fascinating for any Fortnite fan to watch them play together.

In the previous season, watching the group of streamers playing together was perhaps the most entertaining stream to watch on Twitch. Now that Epic Games is reshaping the game, it is logical to expect that more OG players will be returning to the game.

In fact, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Timothy "TimTheTatMan" John Betar, Herschel Guy "Dr DisRespect" Beahm, and several more have decided to return to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has been criticized for NPCs' inclusion and for vaulting the Pump Shotgun. Simultaneously, the Charge Shotgun, one of the most controversial weapons in the game, has been added along with the Tactical Shotgun.

While Epic Games have added a slight buff for the Charge Shotgun, there is no information about unvaulting the Pump. Several prominent streamers have taken to Twitter to speak about this issue.

Regardless, the new cosmetics in the Battle Pass has enticed almost everyone to purchase it. Epic Games added the Mandalorian outfit, Lexa - Fortnite's first Anime skin, Menace, and several more outfits.

Similarly, Epic Games also added Kratos, the God Of War in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. There are also leaks about Epic Games adding the Winchester Rifle in the game soon.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

In their official blog, Epic Games have also mentioned that there will be several Cash Cups, tournaments, and Creator Cups coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. It will be interesting to see which creator gets their own tournament and who gets added to the Fortnite Icon Series.

For Fortnite fans, this is the best time to be online as some of the most popular streamers are returning to the game. Hopefully, this will encourage several more to play Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fans interested in watching the live stream can tune in to any of the following channels - Ninja, SypherPK, DrLupo, CourageJD.