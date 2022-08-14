“Absolutely no love” - Dr DisRespect calls out YouTube Gaming and claims he's been taken advantage of

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" was seen on his alternative Twitter account Guy Beahm (@GuyBeahm) calling out YouTube Gaming by saying that the livestreaming platform does not "support him one bit."

According to the "Two-Time Champion," YouTube did not follow up or have any communication with the streamer, going on to say that there was "absolutely no love."

The strong Twitter update continued further with him stating that YouTube Gaming had taken advantage of Dr DisRespect and asked the platform to show some respect for the impact that he has had on the platform's growth.

Guy Beahm @GuyBeahm It’s amazing to think the platform Doc streams on doesn’t support him one bit.



Fans react to Dr DisRespect's strong criticisms of YouTube Gaming

The 40-year-old content creator has been regularly hosting gaming streams on his main YouTube Gaming channel ever since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch a few years back.

Throughout his YouTube career, Guy has not been afraid to express his dissatisfaction with the platform. On March 7, the content creator called out YouTube Gaming, saying:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Come August 13, Dr DisRespect took to his personal account to share his thoughts on the livestreaming platform. As expected, the tweet went viral as more than 500 fans were present in the reply section.

Co-founder of Pipeline, StoneMountain 64 stated that YouTube Gaming needs to "wake up," further suggesting that the streamer should host multiple streams on other media platforms such as Facebook Gaming and TikTok:

Stone @StoneMountain64



I still think doc should multistream with TikTok and fb too. Take over everything @GuyBeahm Succeeding despite, shows the power, but they gotta wake up over there.I still think doc should multistream with TikTok and fb too. Take over everything @GuyBeahm Succeeding despite, shows the power, but they gotta wake up over there. I still think doc should multistream with TikTok and fb too. Take over everything

Fans wondered out loud if Dr DisRespect has an exclusivity contract with YouTube:

According to StoneMountain 64, the Doc does not have an exclusivity contract due to him getting unexpectedly banned from Twitch and instantly moving to YouTube. He said:

Stone @StoneMountain64 @xSERP3NT



It is a lot more work tho, and he may be holding out for deals from other platforms, idk @GuyBeahm No doc was banned from twitch and moved to yt, so no contracts. He could hire someone to just take his main feed and resend it to his other channels resized how it fits good and expand.It is a lot more work tho, and he may be holding out for deals from other platforms, idk @xSERP3NT @GuyBeahm No doc was banned from twitch and moved to yt, so no contracts. He could hire someone to just take his main feed and resend it to his other channels resized how it fits good and expand. It is a lot more work tho, and he may be holding out for deals from other platforms, idk

Facebook Gaming streamer and former PUBG pro, SOLTEK, provided somewhat of a similar suggestion to StoneMountain64. He also recommended that Guy start his own livestreaming platform:

SOLTEK 🐐 @Soltek @GuyBeahm yo @DrDisrespect I have a great idea! Why don't you multi-stream to 2 platforms at the same time & take over the internet? Youtube & Facebook or Start your own streaming platform and tell all your creators you know to jump on board! @GuyBeahm yo @DrDisrespect I have a great idea! Why don't you multi-stream to 2 platforms at the same time & take over the internet? Youtube & Facebook or Start your own streaming platform and tell all your creators you know to jump on board!

Several fans agreed with what the former Twitch streamer had to say:

L4YER_CAK3 @layer_cake @GuyBeahm It’s true. So many streamers wanted to jump ship from Twitch way before the Doc ban. And you showing them that success on YT is possible and get nothing in return. Absolute shame. @GuyBeahm It’s true. So many streamers wanted to jump ship from Twitch way before the Doc ban. And you showing them that success on YT is possible and get nothing in return. Absolute shame.

Some community members expressed their disappointment, claiming that YouTube acknowledged fellow content creators' requests multiple times but has yet to respond to Guy:

Derek Stiteler 💙 🇺🇦 @Friggin_Pandas @GuyBeahm It's super disappointing to see honestly. Like Timmy just went there and he's been acknowledged multiple times yet Doc who has the highest production value of any streamer and goes 100% each stream can't even get a pat on the back. So disappointing. @GuyBeahm It's super disappointing to see honestly. Like Timmy just went there and he's been acknowledged multiple times yet Doc who has the highest production value of any streamer and goes 100% each stream can't even get a pat on the back. So disappointing.

Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared the update on his Twitter handle:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect has yet again called out YouTube for showing him no support on the platform Dr Disrespect has yet again called out YouTube for showing him no support on the platform https://t.co/XSZvxnhdkY

He couldn't figure out why the YouTuber expressed strong criticism of the platform on his alternate account and then retweeted it from his regular account:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I’m way too tired to try and understand why Doc tweeted this as his actual self and then retweeted on his alter ego I’m not sure what dimension I’m in I’m way too tired to try and understand why Doc tweeted this as his actual self and then retweeted on his alter ego I’m not sure what dimension I’m in

Here are some more fan comments:

Jokarlimb @Jokarlimb @JakeSucky He's right. It's sad to see that YouTube does not support him in any way. So many huge and awesome changes could have been made in association with Doc and get nothing happens. YouTube really should wake up. @JakeSucky He's right. It's sad to see that YouTube does not support him in any way. So many huge and awesome changes could have been made in association with Doc and get nothing happens. YouTube really should wake up.

zak @defnotzak_ @JakeSucky He needs YouTube. He has nowhere else to go. Simple market mechanics. YT doesn't have to to anything and it's hard pill to swallow. @JakeSucky He needs YouTube. He has nowhere else to go. Simple market mechanics. YT doesn't have to to anything and it's hard pill to swallow.

TacSquad Bolo @BoloTact @GuyBeahm Doc, just come over to @FacebookGaming I took a leap of faith and my career is exploding. I left the purple snakes and I was blowing up on that platform. You have nothing to lose. You can build something on Facebook. You will have no competition. @GuyBeahm Doc, just come over to @FacebookGaming I took a leap of faith and my career is exploding. I left the purple snakes and I was blowing up on that platform. You have nothing to lose. You can build something on Facebook. You will have no competition.

Dr DisRespect is one of the most charismatic and sensational personalities in the streaming world. He started his online career in 2016, and is a first-person shooter enthusiast and has played games like PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Z1: Battle Royale on stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan