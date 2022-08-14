“Absolutely no love” - Dr DisRespect calls out YouTube Gaming and claims he's been taken advantage of

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" was seen on his alternative Twitter account Guy Beahm (@GuyBeahm) calling out YouTube Gaming by saying that the livestreaming platform does not "support him one bit."
According to the "Two-Time Champion," YouTube did not follow up or have any communication with the streamer, going on to say that there was "absolutely no love."
The strong Twitter update continued further with him stating that YouTube Gaming had taken advantage of Dr DisRespect and asked the platform to show some respect for the impact that he has had on the platform's growth.
Fans react to Dr DisRespect's strong criticisms of YouTube Gaming
The 40-year-old content creator has been regularly hosting gaming streams on his main YouTube Gaming channel ever since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch a few years back.
Throughout his YouTube career, Guy has not been afraid to express his dissatisfaction with the platform. On March 7, the content creator called out YouTube Gaming, saying:
Come August 13, Dr DisRespect took to his personal account to share his thoughts on the livestreaming platform. As expected, the tweet went viral as more than 500 fans were present in the reply section.
Co-founder of Pipeline, StoneMountain 64 stated that YouTube Gaming needs to "wake up," further suggesting that the streamer should host multiple streams on other media platforms such as Facebook Gaming and TikTok:
Fans wondered out loud if Dr DisRespect has an exclusivity contract with YouTube:
According to StoneMountain 64, the Doc does not have an exclusivity contract due to him getting unexpectedly banned from Twitch and instantly moving to YouTube. He said:
Facebook Gaming streamer and former PUBG pro, SOLTEK, provided somewhat of a similar suggestion to StoneMountain64. He also recommended that Guy start his own livestreaming platform:
Several fans agreed with what the former Twitch streamer had to say:
Some community members expressed their disappointment, claiming that YouTube acknowledged fellow content creators' requests multiple times but has yet to respond to Guy:
Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared the update on his Twitter handle:
He couldn't figure out why the YouTuber expressed strong criticism of the platform on his alternate account and then retweeted it from his regular account:
Here are some more fan comments:
Dr DisRespect is one of the most charismatic and sensational personalities in the streaming world. He started his online career in 2016, and is a first-person shooter enthusiast and has played games like PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Z1: Battle Royale on stream.