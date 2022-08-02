“How do they all fall for that?”- Forsen cleverly outsmarts stream snipers while playing PUBG

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" cleverly managed to outsmart and outplay several stream snipers in PUBG during a recent livestream.

Whenever the content creator plays battle royale on stream, his loyal fans grab the opportunity to troll him and find unique ways to kill him in-game. However, during a stream on August 2, Sebastian decided to give the stream snipers a taste of their own medicine.

After baiting fans who were targeting him by telling them to take a look at the Twitch emoticon in his chat, Forsen was able to successfully misguide a lot of stream snipers and gleefully stated:

"How do they all fall for that?"

Forsen successfully trolls stream snipers in PUBG

Earlier today, the streamer played Fall Guys in the first half and dedicated the second half of the livestream to playing PUBG. As he was making his landing in the game, the Swedish content creator pointed at an emoticon in his Twitch chat and said:

"What the f**k is that emote in chat?"

The streamer started grinning after fans in his chat room started spamming a variety of emotes. However, some viewers did not understand what was going on, and the latter replied:

"Which? The Jebaited one, where every stream sniper looks into f***ing chat, and I switch direction!"

Forsen pointed at several stream snipers that ended up going in the opposite direction. He began laughing at them and said:

"Look at them! Look at them over there! Look at them! They're so r**arded!"

(Timestamp: 03:37:50)

Sebastian was amused to witness stream snipers fall for the ploy and hoped to obtain a vehicle in-game since the zone he was landing in was devoid of them. He stated:

"Not one guy managed not to fall for that. Oh my god, please give me a vehicle now. It's free. It's f***ing free like their mommas. Oh my god, actually f***ing destroyed!"

The streamer noted that some snipers managed to track him down in-game and expressed his frustration at them by saying:

"Oh f**k! Look at these preempted jumpers. Well, f**k you, because I am f**ing Matt Damon! Yeah, get them normies!"

A few moments later, several stream snipers gathered at Forsen's location, and a player named AMONGUSPOTION used a C4 to kill him in-game.

Fans react to the streamer's innovative gameplay

Fans on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail loved Sebastian's livestream moment. Here is how the Redditors reacted to the clip:

Several Redditors claimed that this was one of the first clips in which they saw Forsen talk a lot:

Some viewers did not understand how the streamer managed to outplay the snipers:

Sebastian is one of the most iconic content creators on Twitch. He began his livestreaming career in November 2016. Sebastian is a former Hearthstone pro and a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aficionado. He has played and streamed the game on his channel for more than 750 hours.

