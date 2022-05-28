Watch: Forsen gets killed in an innovative way by a stream sniper in PUBG

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" has been playing the famous battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ever since he was unbanned.

During his most recent stream, a stream sniper found an innovative way to kill the gamer. The battle royale stream sniper sneakily managed to kill the streamer by using a sticky bomb and driving a buggy near the streamer's vicinity.

The stealthy kill caught Forsen off guard, leaving him absolutely stunned. The incident forced him to take a look at the death cam, and he was left speechless upon realizing how he was killed in-game.

Stream sniper finds a clever way to take down Forsen in PUBG

The former Hearthstone pro had been livestreaming PUBG for five hours straight. During a game in the second half of his broadcast, the streamer found himself getting targeted by a stream sniper named Karabast.

After killing various players, the Swedish streamer got into an abandoned house to loot some useful items, after which he got up to the terrace of the building. Almost instantly, he died in-game and was left puzzled.

Forsen smirked and questioned his in-game death by saying:

"What? There's no way! No, no, no, no, this was not on the building. No, no, no. There's no way."

He took a look at the death cam and realized that Karabast used a sticky bomb and attached it to a buggy that he drove inside the abandoned house. Looking at the stream sniper's unique way of killing him in-game, Forsen exclaimed:

"This guy is so lucky! Oh, my god, you don't understand! Oh, my god! He's going to jump on the building."

(Timestamp: 05:14:24)

The 31-year-old content creator was left speechless as he tried to process the hilarious way he got killed. After a few seconds of silence, the streamer said:

"Dude, I can't react to that. It's literally what, like, there's no time for me to react to that s**t! Oh, my god. What the f**k. I thought that was an easy run. It was not."

The Twitch streamer queued up for another game and continued to stream for half an hour more.

Fans react to the streamer getting killed by the stream sniper in PUBG

The clip was a featured post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and fans were amazed to see how the stream sniper was able to take down the streamer in such a unique way. Some Redditors called it a legendary kill.

Some fans provided information about the stream sniper and mentioned that a fan on the streamer's subreddit made a stream sniper kill list that featured Karabast in third place.

Forsen is a household name in the streaming world, and his fanbase is referred to as Bajs. The streamer has been playing PUBG since its release and has streamed the battle royale game for 706 hours on his Twitch channel.

