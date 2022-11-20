Will Dr DisRespect return to Twitch? Revisiting the streamer's mysterious ban from the platform

Prominent streaming and gaming personality Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect," is regarded by many to be one of the most charismatic and influential content creators.

However, the "Two Time Champion" took over the internet in 2020 when he was mysteriously banned from Twitch for no apparent reason. Neither the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform nor the streamer has provided an explanation for the suspension as of yet.

In this article, we will revisit the controversy and see how other streamers were also affected by Dr DisRespect's indefinite Twitch ban.

Revisiting Dr DisRespect's mysterious Twitch ban

It all started on June 27, 2020, when the automated Twitter account, StreamerBans, notified the community that Guy had received the first-ever Twitch ban.

The news went viral on multiple social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit:

Following much speculation from the community, esports consultant and gaming insider Rod "Slasher" revealed that some "credible sources" provided a reason for the streamer's ban.

However, due to the sensitivity of the situation, Slasher did not share any additional details, stating that he "doesn't feel comfortable with it."

Rod Breslau @Slasher look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently

Slasher announced the same day that Twitch had refunded all of Dr DisRespect's active subscriptions and that Discord had also terminated its partnership with the streamer.

He shared Dr DisRespect's wife, "Mrs Assassin's," address to the community, which read:

"The outpouring of love, support, strength, and kindness from the arena has truly been overwhelming. You all have made my heart full and I cannot thank you enough. No one better out there than CC. You guys are amazing! Much love to you all."

Rod Breslau @Slasher



DrDisrespect's wife mrsassassin has posted the following message to her Instagram Rod Breslau @Slasher Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch all DrDisrespect Twitch subs have been refunded. Discord partnership has been removedDrDisrespect's wife mrsassassin has posted the following message to her Instagram twitter.com/Slasher/status… all DrDisrespect Twitch subs have been refunded. Discord partnership has been removedDrDisrespect's wife mrsassassin has posted the following message to her Instagram twitter.com/Slasher/status… https://t.co/oWT0oItBhz

A day after the announcement (on June 28, 2020), Dr DisRespect took to his official Twitter handle to address the situation.

He stated that Twitch did not provide a specific reason for the action and expressed gratitude to those who have supported him during this tumultuous time:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect

Two months later, on August 7, 2020, the former Twitch streamer announced his move to the competing livestreaming platform, YouTube Gaming. He revealed that he will begin broadcasting the following day, on August 8, 2020.

As expected, hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in. His first-ever YouTube livestream witnessed a peak viewership of more than 355,000 fans.

Dr DisRespect finally opens up about Twitch, says he has resolved a legal dispute with the platform

Fast forward two years. On March 11, 2022, The Doc provided an update to the community regarding his dispute with Twitch. He stated that he had resolved the legal matter with the platform and that no party had admitted any wrongdoing:

The unexpected address quickly gained traction, with several streaming community members speculating that Dr DisRespect might return to Twitch.

A few moments later, Guy shared another update, confirming that he will not be returning to the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. His tweet read:

"In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch

While the majority of viewers were disheartened by the update, many others wondered if The Doc would be able to collaborate with Twitch streamers. Some of the relevant fan reactions from Twitter were along these lines:

BrunoJohn117 @BrunoJohn117 @DrDisrespect Can you play with your friends while they stream on Twitch now though? @DrDisrespect Can you play with your friends while they stream on Twitch now though?

Sasha Grey @SashaGrey @DrDisrespect Ggs man well maybe u can collab with streamers on this side soon? 🥺 Happy Birthday! @DrDisrespect Ggs man well maybe u can collab with streamers on this side soon? 🥺 Happy Birthday!

SomeNewbie @Some_Newbie @DrDisrespect Can you play with Twitch people or no? @DrDisrespect Can you play with Twitch people or no?

How other content creators were affected by his Twitch suspension

Earlier this year, on March 23, 2022, Chess Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru" was banned for the first time on Twitch. One of the primary reasons for his Twitch ban was that he was analyzing and spectating a chess game involving Dr DisRespect and DrLupo.

After being suspended, Hikaru posted an update, remarking that The Doc "was wrong" when he indicated that he had settled things with Twitch. He said:

Hikaru Nakamura @GMHikaru The Doc tweeted that things are settled with twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days. The Doc tweeted that things are settled with twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days.

Ever since he was mysteriously banned on Twitch, Dr DisRespect has continued to regularly livestream on his main YouTube Gaming channel. He often collaborates with other content creators like TimTheTatman, Tyler "Ninja," Zack "Zlaner," and many more.

As mentioned earlier, the 40-year-old video game streamer has clarified that he will not be returning to livestreaming on Twitch.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes