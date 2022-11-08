Fans go wild as Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatman collaborate at Dallas Cowboys stadium to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" started off his ATT 5G Roadshow with a bang by getting Dr DisRespect to play Modern Warfare 2 at the AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

The two hour stream featuring the duo was predictably a hit with fans, as thousands tuned in to watch them play the new game on the big screen. Apart from Call of Duty, the show also featured controlled fireworks and Doc playing some football with a 30-yard completion.

"2x and 2Ton": Twitter abuzz as TimTheTatman and Dr DisRespect take the central lane at Dallas Cowboys Stadium

This is not the first time that TimTheTatman has hosted an event like this. In November 2021, he took the show on the road and did a similar series while visiting New York, Los Angeles.

Timothy is back after the roaring success of last year's show, and this year is going to be a similar affair but with brand-new guests. The vocal Cowboys fan had teased that he would be starting this year's Roadshow by streaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at his favorite team's stadium with a mystery guest. Much to the delight of fans, it turned out to be his fellow YouTube Gaming streamer and San Fransisco 49ers fan Dr DisRespect.

A Twitter post by TimTheTatman of the two standing on the football pitch has gained a lot of traction, crossing 10k likes within an hour. Doc even replied with a "corrected" caption of the heights of the streamers, dunking on Tim:

Apart from the Call of Duty games they played, the most talked about moment from the stream was perhaps Dr DisRespect's 30-yard throw. The clip has gone viral on the internet, with esports personality Jake Lucky posting it on Twitter.

Hits a 30 yard dart to "verify Wipz". Reports say Wipz remains unverified unless willing to pay $8 a month Dr Disrespect, previously known for his 70 yard toss with the San Francisco 49'ersHits a 30 yard dart to "verify Wipz". Reports say Wipz remains unverified unless willing to pay $8 a month https://t.co/dY6EeOkhRc

Standing at 6'8'', the Doc is quite adept at the sport despite not playing it professionally. However, his college basketball career probably does help his throws. That said, today's throw was nothing compared to the 70-yard completion he threw when he was at the San Fransisco 49ers practice grounds in full gear a couple of months ago.

Twitter reactions to Dr DisRespect-TimTheTatman stream

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the stream. Here are some of their reactions:

DruLagoon @Drulagoon @timthetatman @DrDisrespect One of the best streams I’ve seen. The chemistry is off the charts yayaya @timthetatman @DrDisrespect One of the best streams I’ve seen. The chemistry is off the charts yayaya https://t.co/1ASnR0k8Px

Stefan Lachiver @No1sClose @timthetatman @DrDisrespect It awesome to see you two together. Doc finally looks happy again and content with how things are going. Happy for you both! @timthetatman @DrDisrespect It awesome to see you two together. Doc finally looks happy again and content with how things are going. Happy for you both!

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman Last year, I hit the road with @ATT for the #ATT5GRoadshow – this year, it’s gonna be even bigger and better. Tune in for the first stop at AT&T Stadium, Monday, Nov. 7th #ad Last year, I hit the road with @ATT for the #ATT5GRoadshow – this year, it’s gonna be even bigger and better. Tune in for the first stop at AT&T Stadium, Monday, Nov. 7th #ad https://t.co/BpfgYEabmV

TimTheTatman will continue the ATT 5G Roadshow for two more episodes in the coming months. He will be in Atlanta in December before finishing the series in January during the College Football Playoff Championship in Los Angeles.

