×
Create
Notifications

Fans react as TimTheTatman shares pictures of his glow-up in the last decade

Fans react as TimTheTatman shares pictures of his glow up in the last decade (Image via- TimTheTatman/Twitter)
Fans react as TimTheTatman shares pictures of his glow up in the last decade (Image via- TimTheTatman/Twitter)
Vitasta Singh
Vitasta Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jun 09, 2022 12:31 AM IST

YouTube Gaming star TimTheTatman recently shared some pictures of his glow-up in the streaming space depicting his stunning journey over the last decade.

After nine months of his move to the Google-owned platform, the streamer has truly found an outstanding balance between his personal and professional front while maintaining a consistent livestream schedule.

From his shocking platform switch to his fun streams with the 'Two Time,' Tim never fails to be in the limelight. That's what has helped him out the most in his long streaming journey and, of course, that insane glow-up.

TimTheTatman fans admire the positive personal change reflected by the streamer

The 31-year-old streamer has made a name for himself playing everything from Overwatch and World of Warcraft to Fall Guys and Call of Duty: Warzone. But his popularity exploded in 2018 when he played Fortnite.

He established himself as one of the go-to streamers for Fortnite livestreams along with Ninja. Tim is a Monster Energy esports athlete and is also sponsored by Audio-Technica. He appeared a NFL commercial during Super Bowl LIII along with Peyton Manning, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marshawn Lynch. In September 2021, Tim signed with Complexity Gaming as a part-owner and content-creator.

almost a decade between these photos😅 twitter.com/jakesucky/stat…

Tim built an enormous following on his Twitch channel with his fun, interactive gameplay style, racking up just over seven million followers before moving out to YouTube to prioritize his family.

In September 2021, Tim shockingly announced that he had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming, ending his long stint on Twitch. His journey has been inspiring for a lot of content creators.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, TimTheTatman shared a picture of his glow-up over the last decade. The contrasting differences are highly impressive and widely appreciated.

As expected, TimTheTatman's glow up left Twitterati in awe, with some viewers shocked that they couldn't recognize the creator at all.

@timthetatman Crazy ppl said that game made you. Here you are
@timthetatman How did you get younger?
@timthetatman How bout this one https://t.co/6EBto5LPmH
@timthetatman So does that commercial mean you’re getting an operator in warzone? Can @Wipz get a raise?
@timthetatman Think Tim should get a head Tattoo of Kevin just after the dent! Thoughts?
@timthetatman You were cool in that younger picture. Now you just let @DrDisrespect dominate. I know you let it happen so he doesn't cry but I think it's time. Bring on the fire Timmy.
@timthetatman A completely different person lol.
@timthetatman I remember that video like it was yesterday!
@timthetatman Bro that old couch you had, that shit was straight fire
@timthetatman I miss your long hair and when you would house the gnome before stream for us to find.
@timthetatman Ten years of grinding. Ya gotta respect that.
@timthetatman Where did all of your hair go? https://t.co/bEJYBwUgQL
@timthetatman Some one better tell Tim walmart owns the Denver broncos
@timthetatman The left is after the Cus' trip. https://t.co/O8HFVA26YV
@timthetatman You ever think growing up you would be in a CoD commercial?
@timthetatman Tim, I think we gotta check our ancestory brother https://t.co/gPXRTpqwva
Also Read Article Continues below

Tim has always been one of the least controversial personalities in the streaming space. He is also a charitable personality.

In 2018, Tim teamed up with fellow streamers to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital under the GuardianCon charity stream marathon. The event raised over $2.7 million for children's medical research. During his time block alone, he set the Twitch charitable donation record by raising more than $106,000 in four hours.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...