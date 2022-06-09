Fans react as TimTheTatman shares pictures of his glow-up in the last decade

YouTube Gaming star TimTheTatman recently shared some pictures of his glow-up in the streaming space depicting his stunning journey over the last decade.

After nine months of his move to the Google-owned platform, the streamer has truly found an outstanding balance between his personal and professional front while maintaining a consistent livestream schedule.

From his shocking platform switch to his fun streams with the 'Two Time,' Tim never fails to be in the limelight. That's what has helped him out the most in his long streaming journey and, of course, that insane glow-up.

TimTheTatman fans admire the positive personal change reflected by the streamer

The 31-year-old streamer has made a name for himself playing everything from Overwatch and World of Warcraft to Fall Guys and Call of Duty: Warzone. But his popularity exploded in 2018 when he played Fortnite.

He established himself as one of the go-to streamers for Fortnite livestreams along with Ninja. Tim is a Monster Energy esports athlete and is also sponsored by Audio-Technica. He appeared a NFL commercial during Super Bowl LIII along with Peyton Manning, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marshawn Lynch. In September 2021, Tim signed with Complexity Gaming as a part-owner and content-creator.

Tim built an enormous following on his Twitch channel with his fun, interactive gameplay style, racking up just over seven million followers before moving out to YouTube to prioritize his family.

In September 2021, Tim shockingly announced that he had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming, ending his long stint on Twitch. His journey has been inspiring for a lot of content creators.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, TimTheTatman shared a picture of his glow-up over the last decade. The contrasting differences are highly impressive and widely appreciated.

As expected, TimTheTatman's glow up left Twitterati in awe, with some viewers shocked that they couldn't recognize the creator at all.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @timthetatman Crazy ppl said that game made you. Here you are @timthetatman Crazy ppl said that game made you. Here you are

SH4K3Y Gaming @Sh4k3yGaming @timthetatman Think Tim should get a head Tattoo of Kevin just after the dent! Thoughts? @timthetatman Think Tim should get a head Tattoo of Kevin just after the dent! Thoughts?

AkimboPK✴️ @AkimboPK @timthetatman You were cool in that younger picture. Now you just let @DrDisrespect dominate. I know you let it happen so he doesn't cry but I think it's time. Bring on the fire Timmy. @timthetatman You were cool in that younger picture. Now you just let @DrDisrespect dominate. I know you let it happen so he doesn't cry but I think it's time. Bring on the fire Timmy.

tannerslays @TannerSlays @timthetatman I remember that video like it was yesterday! @timthetatman I remember that video like it was yesterday!

Eddie Black @skrobacs420 @timthetatman Bro that old couch you had, that shit was straight fire @timthetatman Bro that old couch you had, that shit was straight fire

Amps (제임스) @AmpsV2 @timthetatman I miss your long hair and when you would house the gnome before stream for us to find. @timthetatman I miss your long hair and when you would house the gnome before stream for us to find.

Wesker45 @Weskergaming @timthetatman Some one better tell Tim walmart owns the Denver broncos @timthetatman Some one better tell Tim walmart owns the Denver broncos

C. R. @xTH3_PROFESSORx @timthetatman You ever think growing up you would be in a CoD commercial? @timthetatman You ever think growing up you would be in a CoD commercial?

Tim has always been one of the least controversial personalities in the streaming space. He is also a charitable personality.

In 2018, Tim teamed up with fellow streamers to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital under the GuardianCon charity stream marathon. The event raised over $2.7 million for children's medical research. During his time block alone, he set the Twitch charitable donation record by raising more than $106,000 in four hours.

