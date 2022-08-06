5 lesser-known facts about Dr DisRespect

There are numerous unique personalities in the streaming scene. Dr DisRespect is probably best at remaining true to the character and garnering a following based solely on charisma.

With his iconic wig and sunglasses, Doc is perhaps the most famous streamer of the last decade. His persona and consistent effort towards the bit have earned him millions of fans around the globe.

With his gaming studio, Midnight Society, recently unveiling the first look of its new game, Deadrop, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary streamer.

Five Dr DisRespect facts you might not know

5)The doctor wrote an autobiography

The two-time wrote a book released on March 30, 2021, with reasonably good reviews on Amazon. Styled as an autobiography, it is titled after his famous quote:

"Violence. Speed. Momentum."

In true Dr DisRespect fashion, the blurb on the back reads:

"It was just a matter of time before Western civilization came begging Doc to save literature by writing a memoir that reads like a vicious, muscular lion clawing his way through the rocks, roaring in anger and dominance. Here you will find his deepest, most intimate secrets."

He also got into a Twitter spat with New York Times over his book not being included on the NYT's bestseller list, criticizing them for including a book with lower sales than his:

"Hey nytimes, a book that made Top 15 on your new bestseller list sold under 5k copies. We sold more than that first day of announcing and we didn't even make the list?"

4) Anxiety after Twitch ban

Believe it or not, the man with 'The Poisonous Ethiopian Caterpillar' has a human somewhere buried in his 6'8" frame. After his highly popular Twitch account was banned for unknown reasons, Dr DisRespect opened up about the severe anxiety attacks he suffered:

"We sort of overcome a lot of stuff in the past, right? And we have gotten to such a good point, ladies and gentlemen of the Champions Club. I mean, I'm talking all cylinders firing extremely just incredible. And then to have that taken away from you and not know why and not know anything about it."

The Doc had more than 4 million followers on Twitch at the time of his ban, with an average of almost 2 million hours of view time per month. His forced move to YouTube undoubtedly accounted for a significant loss of viewers.

He also said that even though his return to streaming was going great, he still had anxiety problems:

"But my anxiety levels; it's something that comes in these huge waves, and I'm having a hard time dealing with it."

3) Made maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Before his Twitch days, Sledgehammer Games hired Dr DisRespect to serve as the community manager on March 16, 2011. He got promoted to level designer and helped create many Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare multiplayer levels.

He frequently talks about map design in FPS games such as PUBG, Valorant, and Call of Duty and has also shown numerous unselected maps and prototype map designs from his early career on stream.

2) Played NCAA Division II Basketball

An absolute beast of a man, he naturally played basketball at the college level. Allegedly, Dr DisRespect was moderately successful in his career, and a clip of his gameplay has been widely shared on YouTube.

The American showed off his impressive skills at the February 2022 All-Stars Weekend with a video of him hitting 3-pointers and a slam dunk going viral. He even got replies from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

1) Miscarriage

Dr DisRespect's family drama and how he cheated on his wife is perhaps the most well-known scandal surrounding the streamer. Casual fans, however, might not know the tragic way he broke the news of a miscarriage on stream.

When asked about the expected child, Dr DisRespect hesitantly told his chat about the harrowing experience.

As donations flooded in the wake of the news, the streamer made it clear that he did not want any pity donations and even apologized for springing the sad news on his viewers without warning.

