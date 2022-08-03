"Can't wait to see doc rage at his own game" - Fans react as DrDisRespect and Midnight Society Studio reveal its first vertical extraction shooter title

After a prolonged wait, legendary streamer Dr DisRespect's studio, Midnight Society, has officially unveiled the first vertical extraction shooter title, Deadrop. On July 29, 2022, the developer organized its very first in-person live event in Los Angeles to showcase the new title and its gameplay.

It is set to take place in a post-apocalyptic-esque environment 40 years after the Climate Wars.

As fans can already imagine, the reveal event was a great success, with thousands of fans tuning in to provide their take on the upcoming vertical battle royale title. Most were happy with what they saw, while one user took the chance to poke fun at the two-time's combustible nature:

"Can't wait to see doc rage at his own game and fire everyone."

DrDisRespect's Midnight Society reveals Deadrop gameplay

It's been nearly a year since Doc announced his very own AAA gaming studio to develop a high-end BR game that brings something different to the gaming landscape. And now, finally, the time has arrived.

Midnight Studios has its very first project out on the internet, eliciting a plethora of reactions from viewers from around the globe.

Giving a brief sneak peek of the upcoming title, the Deadrop demo majorly featured a glimpse of the game's powerful weapon system and scenic environment, including how the weather looked, felt, and everything in between.

It also featured a detailed look at the picturesque environment, which looked entirely run down and polluted.

Other than this, the event also revealed Deadrop gameplay demo minimum requirements.

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : 4.2 GHz i7-7700k

: 4.2 GHz i7-7700k RAM : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Storage : 20 GB available HDD space

: 20 GB available HDD space Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080

At the time of writing, Midnight Society has not revealed much about its upcoming project besides its title and general look and feel.

However, the studio has been blatantly transparent regarding the game's 2022 roadmap and how soon gamers can get their hands on the complete project. Evidently, only selected fans and Founder's Pass holders will be able to test out the game as soon as it is dropped, either live via Midnight Society's in-person live event or at home by downloading it.

Social media reacts to Deadrop gameplay

As expected, the reveal surprised the gaming community, eliciting a wave of positive reactions from viewers from all corners of the internet. As per the YouTube comment section, fans are thrilled and excited to try their hands at an entirely different battle royale title.

While most of the commenters seemed pretty enlivened with the surprise reveal event, a few even pinpointed the impressive graphic work and how the new studio managed to develop such a significant product in such a short time.

Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say regarding Deadrop's gameplay:

Fan reactions (Image via YouTube/ZLANER)

Deadrop (codenamed Project Moon) is an NFT-based vertical extraction shooter. In other words, it will be the first battle royal FPS game requiring users to move vertically rather than in the usual horizontal frame.

With that being said, based on about six months of work on the title by the developmental team, it seems like Midnight Society is planning to take feedback from the audience at every turn to ensure a complete error and glitch-free title in the battle royale genre.

