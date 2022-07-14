"What if like none of these people were actually stream sniping" - Dr Disrespect reflects on the stream sniping situation

Guy "Dr Disrespect" took to his YouTube stream to make a sarcastic comment on stream snipers. While streaming PUBG and trying out Deston, the new map, the 40-year-old streamer and content creator spoke about the annoying amount of stream snipers that raid the game.

Stream snipers are individuals who follow the live stream to locate the streamer in online games and interrupt the streamer to get noticed on the stream.

Speaking to his viewers, the former Twitch streamer sarcastically mentioned how he hoped that all the stream snipers were just his imagination, saying:

"What if, like, none of these people were actually stream sniping?"

Dr Disrespect shares his annoyance over stream snipers

Stream sniping has been an ongoing issue for several years. To prevent it, many streamers often delay their stream, so the individuals trying to track them down cannot locate them live.

In his latest stream, Guy went on a sardonic rant about the interrupters. Four hours into his stream, the 40-year-old content creator said:

"Maybe I'm going nuts. What if, like, none of these people were actually stream sniping. It's all in my, like, it's been all in my mind this entire time... There hasn't been one stream sniper; it's just been in my mind the entire time"

(Timestamp: 4:09:22)

Dr Disrespect then went on to provide a commentary on the lack of prospects in the gaming industry. He exclaimed:

"I wouldn't be surprised. I mean I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know? I am going insane. And I don't see anything that's like in the horizon that gives me hope...

After one of the viewers mentioned Warzone 2, Guy suggested that he would evaluate it when the time came.

Fans opine on stream sniping issue

Viewers had their say on the issue of stream sniping as well. The clip, which was shared with the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, received a lot of comments from users, and here are some that were made under the post:

These users narrated their experiences with streamers mistaking them for stream snipers:

This user added to the comment made by Guy on the current state of the gaming industry:

Dr Disrespect is not the only one to comment on the issue of stream snipers. Ali "Myth" had also commented on the issue during a YouTube stream.

