Dr DisRespect takes a jibe against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and calls out the developers

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming star Herschel "Dr DisRespect" took to Twitter to express his feelings about the upcoming iteration of the fan-favorite FPS title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
In the update, the "Two-Time Champion" took a jibe at the development team and provided his take on the game's graphics. He followed up by ironically stating that he was "thoroughly impressed" by it and could not wait to play the game.
The gaming community on Twitter reacts to Dr DisRespect's remarks on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The catalyst for the YouTube Gaming sensation's remarks can be traced to an alleged leak reported by the Twitter user ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone).
The user claimed that a picture related to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer had leaked, seemingly showcasing the rumored DMZ mode.
The update on the social media platform ended up getting a lot of traction due to its nature, with Dr DisRespect also replying to the post. He initially reacted by posting a screenshot of the game and ironically stated that the game's graphics "look so good":
Two minutes later, Dr. DisRespect posted a second update about the first-person shooter, in which he cynically stated that more than 200 developers working on the game over the years had created a visually appealing game.
The former Twitch streamer's tweet attracted hundreds of fan replies, with several agreeing with his notion. Some fans felt that Midnight Society's upcoming game, Deadrop, looked better than any Call of Duty games developed in the past five years:
Twitter user Sean Heggs (@sean_heggs) shared mock images of the game that were posted by people who got early access to the game and stated:
Dr DisRespect took a liking to the idea:
Fans stated that the game's prospects were not looking good as the reveal trailers were not up to the mark. They also mentioned that the multiplayer reveal and beta launch aren't expected till September, and this was a "big red flag":
Some fans jokingly said that they thought the picture the streamer posted was from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas:
Not everyone agreed with Dr DisRespect, as some users posted screenshots of Doc's own game, Deadrop, stating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 looked better than the former:
Here are some more Twitter fan reactions:
Dr DisRespect is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable content creators in the streaming world, and he is well-known for his affinity for FPS games.
Ever since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch in 2020, the Doc made a permanent switch to YouTube Gaming and regularly streams on his channel. He currently has 4.04 million subscribers with more than 297 million channel views.