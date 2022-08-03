Dr DisRespect takes a jibe against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and calls out the developers

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming star Herschel "Dr DisRespect" took to Twitter to express his feelings about the upcoming iteration of the fan-favorite FPS title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In the update, the "Two-Time Champion" took a jibe at the development team and provided his take on the game's graphics. He followed up by ironically stating that he was "thoroughly impressed" by it and could not wait to play the game.

I can’t wait to play! Modern Warfare 2 with over 200 developers working on the game for years looks so good.I’m thoroughly impressed.I can’t wait to play! https://t.co/JMsmNzHOhR

The gaming community on Twitter reacts to Dr DisRespect's remarks on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The catalyst for the YouTube Gaming sensation's remarks can be traced to an alleged leak reported by the Twitter user ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone).

The user claimed that a picture related to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer had leaked, seemingly showcasing the rumored DMZ mode.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone #ModernWarfare2 Another picture of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has been leaked, this one seems to show the rumored DMZ mode. #MW2 Another picture of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has been leaked, this one seems to show the rumored DMZ mode. #MW2 #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/10BgraKv7K

The update on the social media platform ended up getting a lot of traction due to its nature, with Dr DisRespect also replying to the post. He initially reacted by posting a screenshot of the game and ironically stated that the game's graphics "look so good":

Two minutes later, Dr. DisRespect posted a second update about the first-person shooter, in which he cynically stated that more than 200 developers working on the game over the years had created a visually appealing game.

The former Twitch streamer's tweet attracted hundreds of fan replies, with several agreeing with his notion. Some fans felt that Midnight Society's upcoming game, Deadrop, looked better than any Call of Duty games developed in the past five years:

3d3nFPS @3d3nFPS @DrDisrespect Meanwhile the first build of Deadrop looks better than any call of duty in the past 5 years. @DrDisrespect Meanwhile the first build of Deadrop looks better than any call of duty in the past 5 years.

Twitter user Sean Heggs (@sean_heggs) shared mock images of the game that were posted by people who got early access to the game and stated:

Sᴇᴀɴ Hᴇɢɢs @sean_heggs @DrDisrespect Mock images of what those guys saw when they played it early. Apparently you can change the recoil pattern/damage to your liking on certain attachment and also a different gun level system. @DrDisrespect Mock images of what those guys saw when they played it early. Apparently you can change the recoil pattern/damage to your liking on certain attachment and also a different gun level system. https://t.co/XlFG0XsMct

Dr DisRespect took a liking to the idea:

Fans stated that the game's prospects were not looking good as the reveal trailers were not up to the mark. They also mentioned that the multiplayer reveal and beta launch aren't expected till September, and this was a "big red flag":

Andrew @ZestyMVP @DrDisrespect Not gonna lie it’s not looking too good, and that’s the campaign which is usually quite polished for reveal trailers. MP reveal and beta aren’t expected until September, the month before release, which is a big red flag as well. @DrDisrespect Not gonna lie it’s not looking too good, and that’s the campaign which is usually quite polished for reveal trailers. MP reveal and beta aren’t expected until September, the month before release, which is a big red flag as well.

Some fans jokingly said that they thought the picture the streamer posted was from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas:

Strobez 🚭 @Strobez_ @DrDisrespect I thought you posted a pic from GTA San Andreas @DrDisrespect I thought you posted a pic from GTA San Andreas 😂

Not everyone agreed with Dr DisRespect, as some users posted screenshots of Doc's own game, Deadrop, stating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 looked better than the former:

Mike Medina @MikeJMedina @healyy__ @DrDisrespect Yeah, better than the first snapshot of a game that won’t be in alpha for another 2-3 years. But go off bro @healyy__ @DrDisrespect Yeah, better than the first snapshot of a game that won’t be in alpha for another 2-3 years. But go off bro

Here are some more Twitter fan reactions:

MrRanchero @MrRancheroLive @DrDisrespect God it truly shows the expertise on this graphics so awful @DrDisrespect God it truly shows the expertise on this graphics so awful

Docx2 @docx2gamer @DrDisrespect bro took a PS2 screenshot and thought we wouldn't notice🤣 @DrDisrespect bro took a PS2 screenshot and thought we wouldn't notice🤣

Dr DisRespect is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable content creators in the streaming world, and he is well-known for his affinity for FPS games.

Ever since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch in 2020, the Doc made a permanent switch to YouTube Gaming and regularly streams on his channel. He currently has 4.04 million subscribers with more than 297 million channel views.

