Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leaks showcase first-look maps including Grand Prix, Oilfield, and more

Datamining attempts on the gamefiles of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile have led to multiple leaks of the upcoming Call of Duty games.

Alpha testing of Call of Duty Warzone mobile is underway, and several attempts at unearthing insider data from gamefiles have been made. This mining expedition has led to leaks of multiple in-game elements from the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Dataminers have also been able to get their hands on concept art, allegedly from the 2024 Call of Duty Black Ops 5.

Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022, and any leaks from it are a matter of great interest to the Call of Duty Community.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps leaked on Twitter

Despite the risk of being on the business end of the copyright act, fans of Call of Duty will do everything they can to access new leaks from their upcoming favorite games.

The images were first uploaded to Twitter by the user @RealiityUK, but the account got suspended very quickly. The maps in this particular leak are named the Grand Prix, Oilfield, Museum, and SOBA.

The map of the Grand Prix, as the name suggests, looks to be a Formula 1 race track with viewers standing in the background. By observing the picture, we can predict this to be a close-mid range combat map with open ground on the track to complex close quarters in the viewer's stand.

The second map is named Oilfield, and by the looks of the leaked image, this might be an excellent sniping map. Wide open areas between the oil tanks will give an excellent line of sight for long-range sniper play, where players will also have to keep a lookout for flanking attacks from their enemies.

The third leaked map, allegedly named Museum, is a modern-looking building of impressive size. By observing the picture, we can speculate that this map has fast-paced, close-quarter indoor combat.

The fourth map is named SOBA, and it looks like Middle Eastern architecture. By observing the leaked image, we can envision this map as a central courtyard where players might get fired upon from buildings all around it.

Infinity Ward has already released more information about the game on its official channels. The new game will follow the chronicles of the famous Task Force 141 as they perform challenging yet vital covert missions worldwide.

Official channels have also revealed the addition of brand new movement mechanics to the game. Players can now hang from ledges and ladders and peek over with a secondary weapon like a pistol. Players can also hoist themselves to a higher elevation while hanging from the ledges.

Dive is another movement mechanic that has been added to the game. Players will now be able to dive to the ground or cover when fired upon. Swimming has also been added to the game, and players will now be able to swim through the body of water, both on the surface and underwater.

Players will also be able to shoot underwater with their secondary weapons, but the bullet ballistics will differ as the bullets will travel slower and cause less damage.

The upcoming game has high expectations as the playerbase is looking for a fresh experience from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

