Dr DisRespect gets spotted at San Francisco 49ers' training grounds, fans react

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" demonstrated his incredible throwing abilities in a recent video of him at the San Francisco 49ers' training ground.

Earlier this year, in February, Herschel was challenged to throw a football across 70 yards. Fast forward to Tuesday, August 10, the mustached maverick had readily accepted the challenge and was seen donning the 49ers uniform, looking for a potential catcher. As it turns out, it was 49ers' George Kittle who stepped up.

A video of him throwing the ball went viral as it was shared on multiple pages. Social media reporter Jake Lucky posted footage of Herschel showcasing his skills as fans and streamers, including TimTheTatman, communicated their reactions.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect, who previously stated he could throw a ball 70 yards, has been spotted at 49’ers training grounds slinging to George Kittle Dr Disrespect, who previously stated he could throw a ball 70 yards, has been spotted at 49’ers training grounds slinging to George Kittle https://t.co/RWk0zBPWIJ

Fans speculate whether Dr DisRespect's throw was indeed 70 yards or not

During Tuesday's practice, the San Francisco 49ers welcomed a special guest appearance from the Two-Time at their training facility. Dr Disrespect visited the team's training ground on Tuesday and was seen in a full kit of the 49ers.

The 40-year-old streamer was seen taking the field with George Kittle, among other players from the NFL team. With multiple cameras in the vicinity, his throw was recorded from various angles. After the YouTuber launched a devastating throw that traveled for at least 60 years, the video went viral on Twitter.

The streamer shared the video to hit back at critics who initially disbelieved his throw. In the new angle he provided, fans saw that the ball had easily crossed the 50 yards mark and was closer to the 70 yards as he had initially promised.

Fans have jocularly remarked that perhaps some of the players in the San Francisco 49ers team will have serious competition with the arrival of the sensational YouTube star.

Twitch streamer TimTheTatman joined in on the review and passed on his judgment as well. After closely examining the video, Tim's final verdict was that Doc had only managed 63 yards.

Fans react to the incredible throw

With Dr DisRespect standing at a whopping 6'8" feet, he is no stranger to incredible athletic feats. Considering he has very long arms, his throw was impressive. Although fans were initially doubtful of his throw, the latest angle provided much-needed clarity on Doc's throw.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

ZeroFrags 😶‍🌫️📸🎯 @ZeroFragsFPS

Why was anyone surprised?



Don't ever doubt the 2 time @DrDisrespect All I'm asking isWhy was anyone surprised?Don't ever doubt the 2 time @DrDisrespect All I'm asking isWhy was anyone surprised? Don't ever doubt the 2 time

Vibez @HMX_Marine1 @DrDisrespect I love that people still doubt that Doc is an incredible athlete. @DrDisrespect I love that people still doubt that Doc is an incredible athlete.

OpTic Hitch @hitchariide @DrDisrespect why don’t you start playing a real game like soccer ball @DrDisrespect why don’t you start playing a real game like soccer ball

The former Twitch streamer is easily among the most recognizable faces within the streaming and gaming community. He is a full-time YouTube streamer with over 4 million subscribers.

Dr DisRespect has also ventured into the game-making world with the latest announcement of a game called DEADROP.

