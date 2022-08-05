"I'm just thoroughly proud of what we're able to do" - Dr DisRespect comments on DEADROP's development

Guy "Dr DisRespect" took to YouTube to comment on the development of the new project that he's developing with his gaming studio Midnight Society.

The videogame was initially called Project Moon, but following the Founder's event in LA on July 30, it was revealed that the game would be titled DEADROP. Although it's still in its development phase, a teaser was released to the public.

Speaking during a recent livestream, the 40-year-old revealed that the title was a last-minute change. He praised his team for the excellent work they had done so far, saying:

"I'm just thoroughly proud of what we're able to do."

Dr DisRespect gives updates on DEADROP

Despite being under construction, Game Pass' holders were given a chance to test it out first-hand at the LA Founder's event. Dr DisRespect was also present among the attendees as his team went on to reveal the first teaser of the DEADROP.

Guy went live on YouTube recently to discuss and provide his take on the game. Speaking to his chat, he disclosed:

"The name actually came in effect...Kinda late decision, like the decision of the name and the branding...That was just like boom!"

He further declared his hopes that the game will become quite compelling to fans:

"Now things are really gonna take off. It's nice, it feels really good and I think we have a concept that's...I mean...It will evolve and you know, hopefully make something that's very compelling..."

Okami Games @okami13_ Dr. Disrespect has revealed the name of his upcoming shooter 'DEADROP' and has called it "the world's first vertical extraction shooter."



Here's a look at gameplay, looks like it's just a firing range for now. Dr. Disrespect has revealed the name of his upcoming shooter 'DEADROP' and has called it "the world's first vertical extraction shooter."Here's a look at gameplay, looks like it's just a firing range for now. https://t.co/U1RWeeb0Dx

He stated that one of the main goals was to give the game a good "shelf life," something that can be sustained within the gaming community and won't perish quickly like many FPS installments do. Guy ended the stream by playing a short snippet of his latest endeavor.

After he started playing the FPS shooter, he provided further details such as the structure of the building that is the fiscal point of their mission. He added:

"That's where we're eventually going to be dropping in or flying in or driving to...Extremely valuable loot, quests- Spread all the way through that thing; high value items, market places, pristine movement, vertical movement..."

As the stream progressed, Guy revealed further elements of the game such as terrain, builds, and weapons.

Fans react to Dr DisRespect's upcoming game

During the first tryouts of DEADROP at the LA Founder's event, many fans shared mixed opinions about the game. Nonetheless, there was still a large group of fans who were encouraging towards the initiative. Here are some of the comments that were made in the YouTube video:

Fans react to DEADROP (Image via Dr DisRespect/YouTube)

The game is expected to be one of the first vertical-extraction shooter games, and users will be tasked with moving from the ground level platform to the top of the building.

DEADROP is not expected to be released before 2023, with some suggesting that the development may stretch until 2024. Fans have also been speculating that the game will include aspects of Guy's own peculiarities such as pace and action.

