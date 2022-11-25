How to appear offline in Modern Warfare 2

Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 without getting non-stop invitations from in-game friends is sometimes what one needs. Appearing offline is also necessary when one wants to play alone or with another group without notifying others.

Infinity Ward does not clearly inform its players that they can also play the game while appearing offline on the social menu. However, there is no single way to do so on every platform, as the methods differ for PCs and consoles.

Steps you can follow to appear offline while playing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on PC or console

If you appear offline, your in-game friends will not be able to invite you or see your current game mode status.

On PC (Steam only):

Before launching the game on Steam, navigate to the top-left menu of the Steam application, click on the "Friends" drop-down menu, and select "Offline."

This will allow you to appear offline on the launcher, and your Steam friends will not get notified when you start up any game. Steam resets the status to online at every launch, so you will have to repeat this step every time you open the application.

Unfortunately, this will only show you as offline on the Steam application and not while in Modern Warfare 2. Other players in-game will still be able to invite you and see your status.

On PC (Battle.net only):

Before launching the game on Battle.net, appear offline by clicking on your profile in the top-right of the application and selecting "Appear Offline." This will ensure that all your friends on the launcher will not be able to see your status. You will have to repeat this step every time you open the launcher.

To further appear offline on the Battle.net platform, launch the Modern Warfare 2 application and click on your profile at the top-right of the home menu (the icon that shows your account rank). Tap on the drop-down menu that shows your status and select "Appear Offline." This option is only available on the Battle.net version of the game.

On PlayStation 4|5:

If you're playing on PS4, hold the PS button on your DualShock 4 controller, select "Online Status," and select "Appear Offline."

Meanwhile, if you're on the PS5, select the profile icon in the top-right of the home screen, select "Online Status," and change it to "Appear Offline."

To further appear offline while playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 on PlayStation consoles, follow the last step in the Battle.net section above.

On Xbox One|Series S|X:

While on the home menu of any of the Xbox consoles, press the Xbox button on your controller and scroll to "Profile & System" on the right side of the screen. Select your profile, scroll down to the bottom, and set your status to "Appear Offline."

To further appear offline while playing Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox consoles, follow the last step in the Battle.net section above.

