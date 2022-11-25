Call of Duty: Warzone 2 review - A cluttered start to a promising future

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, and as the franchise had promised, the game features a whole lot of new content after a long wait. I've been excited every day since the announcement of the game to see what the new vision is all about and how it differs from the last iteration.

Although Warzone is probably one of the best battle royale games that I've played, the title has its own flaws. Despite Warzone suffering from a few faults, it is still perhaps one of the best battle royal titles I've ever played. The game connected people from around the world and created a community that I'm always grateful to be a part of as the Call of Duty series was revived from the dead following the release of the game.

Clearly, expectations from the latest Warzone 2 title were high, but did the game really meet those expectations? As part of Modern Warfare 2, this new era of Call of Duty is the franchise's most ambitious project ever. However, did they fulfill their promises or did they fall short while delivering so many things at the same time? In this review, I go through all these aspects, including the user experience and gameplay of the brand-new Warzone 2, before giving my final verdict.

The first-day experience of Warzone 2

The day the Warzone 2 server went live, it clearly wasn't a pleasant experience for most. Honestly speaking, I had to wait at least a week to find a stable server. For the longest time, inviting friends to my party did not work and there were numerous in-game bugs and glitches that ruined my experience with Warzone 2 in the first week itself.

Infinity Ward passed on the responsibility of managing Warzone 2 to Raven Software while they focused more on Modern Warfare 2. The developers immediately addressed all the issues and fixed most of them. However, when it comes to a game this well-known, one doesn't look forward to experiencing such issues that come in the way of enjoying the game to its full potential.

While there’s a lot to rant about in the user experience with the flaws that held me back from the get-go, the game does deserve some praise. Thus, I will go through all the new features that intrigued me the most that made the game unique on its own.

More of a battle royale than Warzone ever was

The first thing that comes to mind while playing Warzone 2 is that the game offers a much better battle royale experience than Warzone. From traditional looting systems in battle royale games to in-game customization, the latest iteration of Warzone has all the potential to justify the genre at its best.

The game now calls for more tactical gameplay than ever before. While Warzone started with a bang and the skill gap wasn't huge from the start, it was ruined after a certain point in time. A lot of players with their excessively advanced movement skills made the gaming experience unbearable.

The biggest change that the new game showcased was the removal of those movement exploits. There is no slide cancelation or bunny hop that will break your camera while in a fight. The basic movement for Warzone 2 is pretty simple and a remembrance of the traditional Call of Duty movement style.

This change has surely displeased a lot of fans. However, now is a great opportunity to give a large number of players the ability to fight back and focus more on positioning and aiming than excessive movements that previously increased the skill gap.

Warzone 2 gameplay: First impressions

I always had a knack for tactical shooters and Call of Duty was my go-to game. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has the perfect blend of arcade-type gameplay and the tactical aspect of realistic games. If you want those quick CoD movements and casual gameplay, it is the perfect game for you. Also, if you can hop onto the same map and approach Warzone 2 at a slower pace, you will still get results, which clearly offer the best of both worlds.

Aquatic combat in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Speaking of gameplay, another thing that I need to mention is the brand-new swimming mechanism. Warzone did not even let us touch the water surface for the longest time. They changed it during Caldera's release, although the change was not enough to satisfy us at all.

You can now swim in Warzone 2, dive deep into the river, and fool your enemies by silently maneuvering your way around. The new addition adds more variety to the game and I had a fun time while swimming with my friends in Al Mazrah's river.

Other new small additions such as ledge-hanging or having the ability to fire your weapons while using zip lines are definitely improvements. However, I do think these mechanisms need to be polished and refurbished.

First of all, none of the mechanisms felt smooth, and there are some additional problems like not hearing those zipline usages if you are on a rooftop. Because of the terrible audio system, my character died several times. However, these are some cool additions that were necessary.

Gameplay changes from the previous iteration that felt like a let-down

Stronghold in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Coming to other systems in-game, the one thing that the community has an issue with is the looting system in Warzone 2. However, I do think it is an interesting addition that is truer to the core of the battle royale genre. Looting is now slower in Warzone 2. You now have a backpack that you need to fill and it has a similar rule to traditional battle royale games for dropping and picking up items.

You can't just pick up everything that you see. You will need to think about the extra space that the unnecessary ammo or item might take up. While some aren't in favor of this introduction, it is surely an addition that makes the game more strategic, making players think about their loot.

As a regular Warzone player, it took me some time to get used to the new system, but when that muscle memory kicked in, it became easier.

One thing that made our beloved Warzone so special was the introduction of the loadout system. I hate to say it, but loadouts are almost obsolete. But you can still grab your loadouts from a stronghold or the standard drops.

However, the Warzone way to get your loadouts from the buy station and push enemies is now non-accessible. While the developers are trying to remove the skill gap and make the game approachable for a larger audience, I do believe this new take was unnecessary and ruined the overall experience for players who adored Warzone.

Getting your loadouts from a stronghold is also a pretty difficult task. As you face opposing squads while fighting those AIs, players might face confusion between the two. While the addition of a stronghold calls for more in-game engagements and firefights, taking away the ability to buy loadouts is pretty unnecessary and there can be better rewards for clearing those AI-infested fortresses.

Standard loadouts are also not all that practical. They are now more like packages in the mid-zone, which are difficult to get if you are playing beside the circle. I hope that the developers bring back the old loadout system and it doesn't take away the essence of Warzone with the new game.

Combat experience is best-in-class in Warzone 2

Coming to the combat experience of the game, it shares the same engine as Modern Warfare 2. Hence, it is similar as it shares a progression as all the weapons in Modern Warfare 2 are available in Warzone 2.

Like with Modern Warfare 2, gunplay is also fairly smooth. Weapons do have more recoils than their predecessors, but they are controllable with some minor tweaks. The only thing that might hold back the combat experience is the low TTK (Time to Kill) in the game. You can literally knock down an opposing player within a second.

Hence, players camp around the map and try to grab a hold of those high grounds to gain an advantage.

While gunfights are still pretty exciting, they do not give players the opportunity to fight back the way they would like. My character died multiple times because I failed to locate the enemies before the enemy did. This can be resolved by increasing the TTK and we can only hope that the developers take the matter into consideration.

Al Mazrah provides different scenarios for battle sequences

Al Mazrah is the biggest map in Warzone history (Image via Activision)

Upon launch, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduces a new map called Al Mazrah. This desert-themed fictional location is the capital of the Republic of Adal. The entire area is tied to the Modern Warfare 2 storyline, and many of its subsections are core battle maps in the multiplayer mode.

Hence, I was able to experience some parts of Warzone 2 before the launch of the game. The first impression that comes to mind is that the map is well-designed and built perfectly for all types of combat depending on your choice. There are more places to explore and unlike Caldera's randomly plonked-out shacks, the small POIs do not feel out of place.

Some of the points of interest on the map are also a tribute to the classic Call of Duty maps. Al Mazrah city's main building resembles the Highrise. From the Dome's resemblance to the Observatory to the uncanny similarity of the Terminal to the map's Airport, Call of Duty fans have not failed to recognize their favorite multiplayer maps over the years in Al Mazrah.

One thing that I did not like about the map is that the fights are mostly city-based and the middle area of the zone is more engaging than the rest of the map. If you land afar, you'll have a pretty casual time with your friends as you can roam freely across the map. However, to engage in combat, you have to come closer to the middle of the zone.

The main reason behind this issue is the massive size of the map, which feels large even for 150 players competing simultaneously. However, when the zone is sub-sectioned into a multi-circle (which is a new addition to Warzone 2), the game calls for smaller fights all across the map and requires more engagement. The sad part is that you don't get multiple circles in every match and it is randomized.

Warzone 2’s new game modes bring out a whole new perspective

In terms of playlists and modes, Warzone 2 offers probably the most versatile experience ever. You can either play the traditional battle royale mode with your squad or hop in all by yourself. But there is more to explore as Warzone 2 also offers a third-person mode.

This mode in Warzone 2 brings out a whole new perspective with battle royale. There is a mode called Unhinged Battle Royale where you can befriend your enemies, and a whole new section called DMZ, which is an objective-based extraction mode with PvPvE experience.

One thing that makes the traditional battle royale experience different from the previous one is the new Gulag system. You no longer just find one player and get back into the match in Gulag, but engage in a 2v2 fight where you need to rely on your randomized teammates to kill opposing players.

New Gulag in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The new Gulag also introduces Jailors, whom you can kill by befriending your enemies using proximity chat and escape together. While this new mode is pretty interesting and gives players the chance to return to the game, you no longer have the ability to control the situation yourself.

With the addition of the previously mentioned Stronghold, there is a new taste for Warzone 2 and players now have more objectives to complete in order to earn in-game cash and rewards.

DMZ - Everything but Call of Duty’s answer to Escape from Tarkov

DMZ- A new way to play Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

DMZ is an all-new experience for players who like more tactical but casual gameplay. You can fight AIs, earn rewards, complete objectives, or hunt enemies.

This means you can choose to fight other players in a match. However, you can still play a co-op type of game with your friends on a lazy Sunday. Furthermore, you can simply call for extraction anytime you wish, which means there is no real need to complete the whole match if you don't feel like playing it.

One thing I need to mention about DMZ is the advancement of the AIs in the game. They can sometimes be more difficult to take down than real players, which makes the game a massive improvement from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or the AIs that we experienced in multiplayer's Invasion mode.

However, DMZ is not everything to look for in an extraction-type shooter and as rumors suggest, the mode is nothing like Escape from Tarkov. It is undoubtedly a fun way to grind your weapons or have some casual fun, but it is not as tactical or slow-paced as other extraction shooters in the market.

DMZ has its elements and there are a lot of places to improve. One thing that I felt needed addressing with DMZ is that it does not feel any different from Warzone 2. While it is part of the game, the addition of dynamic weather or even the night-time experience would have made a vast difference and made the mode more intense than it is.

The best thing in Warzone 2 is the introduction of the proximity chat

While Warzone 2 comes with a lot of new innovations, one thing that has revolutionized the way you play the game is the proximity chat. You can talk to your enemies, and befriend them in Unhinged mode or in DMZ. This new option makes the Warzone experience much more dynamic and fun.

We've seen content creators deliver hilarious content using proximity chat, with some even starting Uber services on Al Mazrah using the same system and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s graphics/UI/audio/performance

Warzone 2 shares the same engine as Modern Warfare 2 and both games have cross-progression systems. Warzone 2's UI is also similar to that of Modern Warfare 2.

However, the game probably has the worst UI in the franchise's history. It is very annoying to navigate around and going through the options in-game is a pain. Both the game's user interfaces look like Netflix's UI on a Smart TV.

Coming to graphics and performance, I played the game on a PC equipped with RTX 3060 Ti, Intel I5 11th generation processor, and 16 GB of Ram, which is way ahead of the game's minimum system requirements. However, I did not get more than 100 FPS in any settings in Al Mazrah.

While the graphics are pretty decent and the details appreciable, it did not feel as exquisite as back in the days of Verdansk. The game also needs more optimization as it lags sometimes and results in a decrease in framerate.

As for the audio in the game, if my experience can be considered universal, it is terrible and needs a complete overhaul from its core. Issues such as footsteps disappearing or sounds coming from the wrong direction made me go crazy for the longest time. It got better with some recent patches by Raven Software, but there is clearly a lot of work that needs to be done to improve the experience in Warzone 2.

In conclusion

Coming to the final verdict of the game, despite the poor launch and terrible experience on the first weekend, the game did get better with time. It gives a more dynamic feel to the traditional Warzone experience and lets you explore more.

New modes like DMZ or third-person battle royale let you play the game in various ways, all of which are extremely fun and engaging from the get-go. The graphics are also stunning and the desert-themed Al Mazrah reminded me of Black Ops 4's Blackout map, which was a bit nostalgic, to be honest.

However, the audio experience in the game is terrible and there are numerous bugs and glitches. While the developers connect with the community and try to create a more user-friendly experience, this level of performance is not expected from a game made by a AAA studio.

Honestly, Warzone 2 is nowhere near perfect. Compared to its predecessor, it also falls short in a lot of places. However, the game offers so much content and is Call of Duty's most ambitious project ever.

The vision behind the game invites players from different FPS genres into a unified place. With more polishing and optimization, we can hope that Warzone 2 might overthrow the success of Warzone and take the crown which it rightly deserves.

Call of Duty Warzone 2

The Scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: Windows PC

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Developer(s): Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Publisher(s): Activision

Release Date: November 16, 2022

