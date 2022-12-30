Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision delivering on its promise to provide a better gaming experience and a sequel to Warzone. The game introduced various combat and movement changes that drastically affected the pace and strategies used in the game.

TAQ-M is a semi-automatic weapon that can be used for medium to long-range gunfights in Warzone 2. The fire rate is slow and the ammo count per magazine is low in comparison to its high damage output. Players will often find themselves in situations where weapons dealing low damage range and accuracy cannot be used for distant gunfights.

Here is the most effective weapon build for the TAQ-M in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 TAQ-M best build

The complete collection of weapons for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is contained within a total of 10 weapon classes. Players can use the new and advanced gunsmith system to modify a base weapon and repurpose it for a different situation. The ability to take down enemy operators from long-range is a satisfactory skill that players thrive to achieve.

Marksman and Sniper Rifles weapon classes are the primary candidates for long-range skirmishes. The weapons included in both classes are able to showcase long and accurate shots across the massive Al Mazrah map.

TAQ-M weapon build

TAQ-M belongs to the Marksman Rifle weapon category and hails from the Tatique Verte platform of weapons. The platform offers weapon level progression which can be used to unlock different attachment items in Warzone 2. With the correct choice of attachments, players can quickly build a lethal weapon that can eliminate enemies from the map with ease.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: LR1:7 20.5” Barrel

LR1:7 20.5” Barrel Optic: Shlager 3.4x

Shlager 3.4x Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 20 Round Magazine

Polarfire-S muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression to mask the position of the user from enemy teams.

The LR1:7 20.5” barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, and accuracy of the TAQ-M. The Schlager 3.4x optic remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped for an entirely different attachment.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases aiming stability, recoil stabilization, and hipfire accuracy while taking a hit on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and walking speed. The extended magazine of 20 Rounds is crucial for maintaining a continuous barrage of bullets on enemy operators while taking long-range gunfights.

The weapon build for the TAQ-M Marksman Rifle is focused on increasing the damage range and accuracy. It is not the fastest build that can be used in Warzone 2 but easily one of the most effective.

The Season 1 Reloaded update introduced several new weapon balance changes to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As a result, players had to equip other newly buffed weapons to maintain an advantage over enemy operators on the battlefield. This caused the player base to ignore other weapons in its class that had equal lethal potential and got stowed away.

This concludes the best build for TAQ-M that can be used by players in Activision's latest Battle Royale.

