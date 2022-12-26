Best Warzone 2 loadout for EBR 14 in Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone 2 is Activision's latest take on the battle royale genre, and just like its previous iteration, it also comes with a substantial map for players to explore and duke out at. The new map is named Al Mazrah and is the most extensive map ever featured in any Call of Duty title.

The critical dimensions of the map, along with the considerable distance between the various points of interest, have given rise to a very effective long-range meta. Regarding long-range combat in Warzone 2, sniper and marksman rifles are the go-to options for players.

However, due to the lack of one-shot headshot potential among snipers, the marksman rifles are a far better choice due to their semi-auto nature and the minimal time it takes to make that follow-up shot.

Among the various marksman rifles available in Season 1 Reloaded, EBR 14 stands out in its category. It is one of the best choices for long-range combat in Warzone 2. This article will look into the highlights of the excellent weapon platform along with indexing the best possible loadout of this gun.

The two-tap DMR loadout for EBR 14 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The EBR 14 Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 is based on the Mk 14 Enhanced Battle Rifle in real life and is part of the Ordnance platform of the new gunsmith system of the title. Despite being a default weapon in Warzone 2, one must not scoff at the lethality of the firearm.

With a high damage count per bullet and a muzzle velocity of 680m/s, the EBR 14 can down its opponents by 2-3 bullets at any range. With a high fire rate of 286 rounds per minute, the semi-auto nature of the gun will allow skilled players to quickly aim in and eliminate opponents even in close to medium-range gunfights with just two simple taps at the head.

The downsides of the weapon are its average mobility and the usage of sniper bullets as ammunition. Being a bit on the heavier side, the mobility of EBR-14 will not allow players to navigate the map quickly, and players are advised to keep their secondary weapon on hand.

The usage of sniper bullets, along with the high rate of fire, will sometimes cause players to run out of ammunition. As such, they should look for this type of bullet while looting the map and at least keep an extra stack in their backpack for emergencies. Having a munition box in stock will also be quite handy while using this weapon.

EBR 14 loadout for Season 1 Reloaded (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

To get the best performance from EBR 14 in Warzone 2, players can kit the weapon with the following attachments:

Muzzle - ZLR Talon 5

Barrel - 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optics - VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock - SO-90 Factory Stock

SO-90 Factory Stock Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

Tuning for ZLR Talon 5 Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The ZLR Talon 5 suppressor, which can be unlocked by getting the TAQ-M to level 22, improves the damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity of the weapon. It also muzzles the sound produced while firing the gun, thus keeping operators from being pinged on the tac map.

Tuning for 22" Boremaster Barrel Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The 22" Boremaster Barrel reduces the weapon's recoil by a substantial margin and is one of the essential attachments needed to boost the usability of the gun. It also improves the bullet velocity by a significant margin, thus making it easier for players to take those far-off shots. Gamers can unlock this attachment by getting the EBR-14 to level 14.

Tuning for VLK 4.0 Optic Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The VLK 4.0 Optic is the recommended scope for this gun. This times four magnification attachment gives a clear view of the down-range but has a slight scope glint. Players can unlock it by getting the Kastov 762 to level 4.

Tuning for SO-90 Factory Stock Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The SO-90 Factory Stock is also an integral part of this build as it will improve aiming stability and recoil control of the gun by a significant margin. These attachments will ensure that the gun-sway of the rifle remains minimal while players are aiming down the sight. It will be unlocked when players reach level 9 on the EBR 14.

Tuning for 7.62 High-Velocity Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Lastly, the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition will further boost the bullet velocity, thus ensuring that players need not take too much lead while aiming for opponents at long ranges. This type of ammunition will get unlocked by reaching level 12 on the Lachmann-762.

This is the best loadout for EBR 14 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. This gun is overpowered in the current patch and might get nerfed shortly. As such, players should give it a try in the current season.

