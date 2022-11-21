Best loadout for Signal 50 in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the latest take on the battle royale genre from Activision, and the game also includes the brand new extraction type mode called DMZ. Apart from the new game mode, the title also has a lot more content for players to enjoy.

Warzone 2 has gone live with a beefy armory of over fifty weapons, making it harder for players to choose a weapon to take into battle. However, the Signal 50 heavy sniper is currently the best option for players who are looking to engage in fights from a distance.

Sniper rifles can't down an opponent with a headshot in Warzone 2 if the opponent has three plates on them. As such, it is very important to quickly get a follow-up shot to secure the elimination. In this regard, the semi-automatic nature of the Signal 50 is very helpful, and it is easier to get a two-shot elimination when compared to bolt action rifles.

This article will provide the best loadout that players can use to kit their Signal 50 for the battle royale and DMZ modes.

How to unlock the Signal 50 and its best loadout in Warzone 2

Signal platform tech tree (Image via Activision)

The Signal 50 is one of the default weapons available in the game, and players don't need to do anything specific to unlock this weapon for Warzone 2. However, they will definitely have to play with this weapon extensively and level it up if they wish to get the attachments for the best loadout.

Exploring the best loadout for the Signal 50 in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, the default Signal 50 is a very powerful weapon that sports a rate of fire of 111 rounds per minute along with a muzzle velocity of 650 meters per second.

However, it is a very heavy weapon that has to be tuned properly for optimal in-game performance. Players can use the following attachments on the Signal 50:

Muzzle - Nilsound 90 Silencer

- Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel - 29" TV Kilo 50

- 29" TV Kilo 50 Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

- FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition - .50 Caliber High Velocity

- .50 Caliber High Velocity Magazine - 7 Round Magazine

Best loadout for Signal 50 sniper rifle (Image via YouTube/Stodeh)

The Niilsound 90 Silencer improves the damage range and recoil smoothness of the Signal 50 while also suppressing the sound produced when firing the gun.

The 29" TV Kilo 50 Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity. This Barrel also provides improvements to recoil control and hip fire accuracy, making the Signal 50 much easier to use.

The FSS OLE-V Laser provides some much-needed reaction time improvements with the gun by increasing the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed. Apart from this, the Laser also improves aiming stability, directly reducing gun sway.

The .50 Caliber High Velocity Ammunition improves the muzzle bullet velocity of the gun, and the 7 Round Magazine ensures that players have sufficient bullets to eliminate an entire squad before having to reload.

The Signal 50 is a sniper that is very much a part of Warzone 2's meta. It is commonly used by both pros and content creators.

