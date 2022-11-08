Best Akimbo Snakeshot loadout for Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2

The gunsmith mechanics of Modern Warfare 2 gave rise to a new meta in the title. First introduced in Warzone with the .375 Revolver, the Akimbo Snakeshot meta quickly rose as a hated meta in close range among players. However, this meta has again made a comeback in Modern Warfare 2 with the introduction of the Basilisk Handgun.

The Akimbo Snakeshot meta of Modern Warfare 2 can be achieved using the Basilisk Revolver with the .500 Snakeshot ammunition and the Akimbo rear grip. This setup is devastating at close range and is turning the indoor areas of MW2 maps into condemned zones.

However, this is a near-perfect setup for those who wish to easily acquire easy kills on maps with major indoor spaces in Modern Warfare 2. The following section dives into the Basilisk handgun's unlock condition and the build required to achieve its best Akimbo Snakeshot loadout.

How to unlock the Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2 and its best Snakeshot loadout

The Basilisk handgun of Modern Warfare 2 is the in-game reproduction of the .500 Smith & Wesson Magnum hand cannon in real life. It is a hard-hitting handgun with a revolver mechanism and can hold up to five bullets in its revolving magazine.

The Basilisk 500 weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, Basilisk belongs to the Basilisk 500 platform and is the only weapon currently available in that tech tree. To unlock this handgun in-game, players will have to grind up their profiles to Military Rank 39. This is the only unlock requirement for the gun. However, players will have to level up the weapon itself if they wish to use the Akimbo Snakeshot loadout.

Exploring the best Akimbo Snakeshot loadout for Basilisk

Basilisk has its share of pros and cons as part of the handgun category of weapons in Modern Warfare 2. In pros, the gun sports an impressive damage output per bullet along with quick response times, and operators remain highly mobile when they have this revolver on hand.

As for its cons, being a handgun, Basilisk has a minimum effective range and is hard to use in mid-range engagements. Since it is a revolver, Basilisk also sports the lowest rate of fire in the handgun category. However, the low rate of fire can be easily neglected as the firearm can eliminate its opponents in just one click in the Akimbo Snakeshot configuration.

Nonetheless, the cons can be negated to a certain extent, and the pros can be further boosted if players are using the following attachments:

Barrel - 10.5" FTAC Arrow

Laser - Revo-LSD 7mW

Revo-LSD 7mW Trigger Action - Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammunition - .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Rear Grip - Akimbo Basilisk

Akimbo Snakeshot loadout for Basilisk in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Suid)

This setup for Basilisk is tuned to increase the gun's damage range and improve the weapon's response time even further.

The 10.5" FTAC Arrow barrel is an integral part of this build as it boosts the gun's damage range, bullet velocity, and movement speed, along with improving the hip-fire accuracy.

Improving upon the hip-fire stats of the gun is very necessary as operators cannot ADS while using this handgun in the Akimbo configuration. The hip-fire stats are further boosted with the Revo-LSD 7mW laser as it directly increases the hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil control. Furthermore, this attachment also increases the sprint-to-fire speed of Basilisk.

The Bryson Match Grade trigger action is also an essential component of this build as it boosts the aiming idle stability, fire rate, and trigger response time of the weapon.

Lastly, the .500 Snakeshot ammunition increases the damage radius of the bullets, and the Basilisk Akimbo rear grip allows operators to carry two of these guns simultaneously, one on each hand.

This is the best loadout for the Akimbo Snakeshot configuration of the Basilisk handgun in Modern Warfare 2. Players should explore this gun at the moment, as there is a high chance that it will be nerfed like its previous iteration when Season 1 goes live on November 16.

